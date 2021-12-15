Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : 2021 Proxy Statement

12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To the Stockholders:

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hormel Foods Corporation, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in a virtual meeting format via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting. Additional information is provided below under the heading "Meeting Admission."

The items of business are:

  1. Elect a board of 12 directors for the ensuing year;
  2. Ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 30, 2022;
  3. Advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation as disclosed in the Company's 2022 annual meeting proxy statement;
  4. Vote on a stockholder proposal, if presented at the meeting; and
  5. Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting.

The Board of Directors has fixed December 3, 2021, at the close of business, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

BRIAN D. JOHNSON

Vice President and

Corporate Secretary

December 15, 2021

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on January 25, 2022

The Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders

are available at www.proxyvote.com

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

GENERAL INFORMATION .........................................................................................................

1

MEETING ADMISSION ...............................................................................................................

2

CONDUCT OF MEETING ............................................................................................................

2

ITEM 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS .......................................................................................

3

DIRECTOR NOMINEES ...............................................................................................................

5

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ....................................................................................................

8

Corporate Governance Guidelines ......................................................................................

8

Board Leadership Structure.................................................................................................

8

Code of Ethical Business Conduct......................................................................................

9

Stock Ownership Guidelines...............................................................................................

9

Stock Pledging and Hedging Policies .................................................................................

9

Board Independence............................................................................................................

9

Board of Director and Committee Meetings.....................................................................

10

Board Role in Risk Oversight ...........................................................................................

11

Policy Regarding Attendance at Annual Meetings ...........................................................

12

Board Communication ......................................................................................................

12

COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS ..........................................................................................

12

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT AND INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM FEES ...............................................................................

14

Audit Committee Report ...................................................................................................

14

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees.....................................................

14

Audit Committee Preapproval Policies and Procedures ...................................................

14

ITEM 2 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED

PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM ..........................................................................

15

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS ........................................

15

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT.......................................................................

16

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION................................................................................................

17

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT ..............................................................................

17

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ................................................................

17

Executive Summary ..........................................................................................................

17

2021 Business Highlights..................................................................................................

17

2021 Say-on-Pay ...............................................................................................................

18

2021 Compensation Decisions and Outcomes..................................................................

18

Best Compensation Governance Practices........................................................................

18

i

What Guides Our Program................................................................................................

19

Compensation Objectives .................................................................................................

19

Principal Components of Pay............................................................................................

19

How Compensation Decisions are Made ..........................................................................

19

The Executive Compensation Program in Detail..............................................................

20

Base Salary........................................................................................................................

20

Operators' Share Incentive Plan........................................................................................

20

Annual Incentive Plan .......................................................................................................

21

Long-Term Incentive Plan ................................................................................................

23

Stock Incentives ................................................................................................................

23

Other Compensation-Related Policies, Practices and Guidelines.....................................

24

Stock Ownership Guidelines.............................................................................................

24

Stock Pledging and Hedging Policies ...............................................................................

24

Clawback Policy ...............................................................................................................

24

Pension Plan......................................................................................................................

24

Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan.........................................................................

25

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan ......................................................................

25

Survivor Income Protection Plan ......................................................................................

25

Perquisites .........................................................................................................................

26

Tax Deductibility ..............................................................................................................

26

ANALYSIS OF RISK ASSOCIATED WITH OUR COMPENSATION PLANS......................

26

COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (NEOs) .........................................

27

SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE........................................................................

27

GRANTS OF PLAN-BASED AWARDS FOR FISCAL 2021........................................

29

OUTSTANDING EQUITY AWARDS AT FISCAL 2021 YEAR END.........................

31

VESTING SCHEDULE FOR UNEXERCISABLE OPTIONS .......................................

32

VESTING SCHEDULE FOR RSUs.................................................................................

32

OPTION EXERCISES AND STOCK VESTED FOR FISCAL 2021 .............................

33

PENSION BENEFITS ......................................................................................................

33

NONQUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION.......................................................

34

POTENTIAL PAYMENTS UPON TERMINATION .....................................................

34

POTENTIAL PAYMENTS UPON TERMINATION AT FISCAL 2021 YEAR END ..

36

CEO PAY RATIO DISCLOSURE...............................................................................................

37

ITEM 3 - ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION .......................................

38

ITEM 4 - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL: External Public Health Cost of Antimicrobial

Resistance Disclosure............................................................................................

38

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS.......................................................................................

40

VIEWING AND DELIVERY OF PROXY MATERIALS ..........................................................

40

STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ....

41

OTHER MATTERS......................................................................................................................

41

ii

PROXY STATEMENT

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(CUSIP No. 440452100)

1 HORMEL PLACE

AUSTIN, MINNESOTA 55912

The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation ("Company") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on January 25, 2022. This proxy statement and form of proxy, or a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, are first being mailed to stockholders on or about December 15, 2021.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Voting Securities - Only stockholders of record at the close of business as of December 3, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. The Company had 542,569,949 shares of common stock outstanding as of December 3, 2021. Each share of stock is entitled to one vote. There is no cumulative voting. The Company has no other class of shares outstanding.

Quorum - A majority of the outstanding shares will constitute a quorum at the meeting.

Voting Your Proxy - Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to grant a proxy to vote your shares. Follow the instructions on your proxy card or electronic delivery notice to cast your vote via the internet or telephone. If you received a proxy card, you may vote your shares by completing the card with your vote, signature and date, and returning it by mail in the envelope provided.

The table below summarizes the proposals that will be voted on, the vote required to approve each item, how votes are counted and how the Board recommends you vote:

Broker

Discretionary

Vote Required

Voting

Board

Voting

Impact of

Options

Recommendation(1)

Allowed(2)

Abstention(3)

Item 1: Elect 12 directors

Majority of the votes

"FOR"

"AGAINST"

"FOR"

No

None

cast(4)(5)

"ABSTAIN"

Item 2: Ratify

the

appointment

by the Audit Committee of the

Majority of votes

"FOR"

Board

of Directors

of

Ernst &

present in person or

Young

LLP

as

independent

"AGAINST"

"FOR"

Yes

"AGAINST"

by proxy and entitled

registered public accounting firm

"ABSTAIN"

to vote on this item

for the fiscal year ending October

30, 2022

Item 3: Advisory vote to approve

"FOR"

Named

Executive

Officer

Majority of the votes

"FOR"

No

None

compensation as disclosed in the

cast(4)

"AGAINST"

Company's 2022 annual meeting

"ABSTAIN"

proxy statement

Item 4: Vote

on a

stockholder

Majority of votes

"FOR"

proposal, if presented at the

present in person or

"AGAINST"

"AGAINST"

No

"AGAINST"

meeting

by proxy and entitled

to vote on this item

"ABSTAIN"

  1. If you submit a proxy without giving specific voting instructions, your shares will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations set forth above.
  2. If a stockholder holds shares in "street name" and does not provide voting instructions to the holder of the account regarding non-discretionary matters, such shares are considered "broker nonvotes." "Street name" means the shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank, trust or other institution. Broker nonvotes are counted for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum for the transaction of business. Shares represented by broker nonvotes are not considered entitled to vote and thus are not counted for purposes of determining whether a

1

proposal has been approved. The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") rules determine whether uninstructed brokers have discretionary voting power on a particular proposal.

  1. Shares represented by abstentions are counted for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum for the transaction of business and as shares represented at the meeting.
  2. A majority of the votes cast means that there are more "FOR" votes than "AGAINST" votes.
  3. An incumbent director who is not re-elected under this standard must promptly offer to resign. The Governance Committee will make a recommendation on the offer and the Board must accept or reject the offer within 90 days and publicly disclose its decision and rationale. In the event of a contested election, directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast.

The persons appointed as proxies will vote in their discretion on other matters as may properly come before the meeting.

Revoking Your Proxy and Changing Your Vote - You may revoke your proxy or change your vote at any time before it is exercised by submitting a later-dated proxy, voting in person at the meeting or sending a written notice of revocation to the Corporate Secretary.

Expenses - The expenses of soliciting proxies will be paid by the Company. Proxies may be solicited at Company expense personally, or by mail, telephone or electronic communication, by directors, officers and other employees. Such persons will not receive additional compensation. The Company will reimburse banks, brokerage firms and other nominees for their reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred in sending proxy materials to beneficial owners. Your cooperation in promptly granting a proxy to vote your shares will help to avoid additional expense.

MEETING ADMISSION

Due to health and safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual only meeting format. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting.

If you are a registered stockholder or beneficial owner of our common stock at the close of business on December 3, 2021, you may attend the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. You will need the 16-digit control number found on your Notice of Internet Availability, your proxy card or on the voting instructions that accompany your proxy materials to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote your shares electronically. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, the voting instructions provided by your bank, broker or other holder of record should include your 16-digit control number.

If you lost your 16-digit control number or are not a stockholder at the close of business on December 3, 2021, you will be able to attend the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022 and registering as a guest. If you enter the meeting as a guest, you will not be able to vote your shares or submit a question during the meeting.

You may log into www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022 beginning at 5:45 p.m. Central Standard Time on January 25, 2022. The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on January 25, 2022. If you experience any technical difficulties during the meeting, a toll free number will be available on our virtual shareholder meeting site for assistance.

This year's stockholders question and answer session will include questions submitted in advance of the Annual Meeting and questions submitted live during the virtual meeting. You may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with your control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022.

If you are not able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, a recorded version of the meeting will be available on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022.

CONDUCT OF MEETING

The Chairman will preside over the Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the Bylaws and by action of the Board of Directors. The Chairman has broad authority to ensure the orderly conduct of the meeting. This includes discretion to recognize stockholders who wish to comment and to determine the extent of discussion on each item of business. Rules governing the conduct of the meeting will be available to attendees at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. The Chairman may also rely on applicable law to ensure that the meeting is conducted in a manner that is fair to all stockholders.

2

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
12/14Green Circle Foodtech Ventures Announces the Launch of Fund I, Dedicated to Sustainable..
AQ
12/10HORMEL FOODS : Annual Report (Form 10-K)
PU
12/10HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
12/10Tranche Update on Hormel Foods Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 3..
CI
12/10JPMorgan Adjusts Hormel Foods' Price Target to $45 From $42, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/10Piper Sandler Adjusts Hormel Foods' Price Target to $49 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
12/10Credit Suisse Raises Hormel Foods' PT to $44 from $42, Notes Sequential Improvement in ..
MT
12/09CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Mostly Lower as Omicron Restrictions Increase Worldwide
MT
12/09Equities Drop Midday as Markets Await November Inflation Data Due Friday
MT
12/09MIDDAY REPORT : US Indices Drop as Markets Await November Inflation Data Due Friday; Yield..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 077 M - -
Net income 2022 1 073 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 25 989 M 25 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 47,90 $
Average target price 45,45 $
Spread / Average Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.77%25 989
TYSON FOODS, INC.31.80%31 280
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-33.60%16 960
JBS S.A.57.57%15 335
WH GROUP LIMITED-24.92%8 023
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION43.35%6 874