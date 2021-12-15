Hormel Foods : 2021 Proxy Statement

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hormel Foods Corporation, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in a virtual meeting format via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting. Additional information is provided below under the heading "Meeting Admission."
The items of business are:
Elect a board of 12 directors for the ensuing year;
Ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 30, 2022;
Advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation as disclosed in the Company's 2022 annual meeting proxy statement;
Vote on a stockholder proposal, if presented at the meeting; and
Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting.
The Board of Directors has fixed December 3, 2021, at the close of business, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors
BRIAN D. JOHNSON
Vice President and
Corporate Secretary
December 15, 2021
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on January 25, 2022
The Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders
are available at www.proxyvote.com
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
GENERAL INFORMATION .........................................................................................................
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS.......................................................................................
40
VIEWING AND DELIVERY OF PROXY MATERIALS ..........................................................
40
STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ....
41
OTHER MATTERS......................................................................................................................
41
ii
PROXY STATEMENT
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
(CUSIP No. 440452100)
1 HORMEL PLACE
AUSTIN, MINNESOTA 55912
The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation ("Company") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on January 25, 2022. This proxy statement and form of proxy, or a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, are first being mailed to stockholders on or about December 15, 2021.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Voting Securities - Only stockholders of record at the close of business as of December 3, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. The Company had 542,569,949 shares of common stock outstanding as of December 3, 2021. Each share of stock is entitled to one vote. There is no cumulative voting. The Company has no other class of shares outstanding.
Quorum - A majority of the outstanding shares will constitute a quorum at the meeting.
Voting Your Proxy - Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to grant a proxy to vote your shares. Follow the instructions on your proxy card or electronic delivery notice to cast your vote via the internet or telephone. If you received a proxy card, you may vote your shares by completing the card with your vote, signature and date, and returning it by mail in the envelope provided.
The table below summarizes the proposals that will be voted on, the vote required to approve each item, how votes are counted and how the Board recommends you vote:
Broker
Discretionary
Vote Required
Voting
Board
Voting
Impact of
Options
Recommendation(1)
Allowed(2)
Abstention(3)
Item 1: Elect 12 directors
Majority of the votes
"FOR"
"AGAINST"
"FOR"
No
None
cast(4)(5)
"ABSTAIN"
Item 2: Ratify
the
appointment
by the Audit Committee of the
Majority of votes
"FOR"
Board
of Directors
of
Ernst &
present in person or
Young
LLP
as
independent
"AGAINST"
"FOR"
Yes
"AGAINST"
by proxy and entitled
registered public accounting firm
"ABSTAIN"
to vote on this item
for the fiscal year ending October
30, 2022
Item 3: Advisory vote to approve
"FOR"
Named
Executive
Officer
Majority of the votes
"FOR"
No
None
compensation as disclosed in the
cast(4)
"AGAINST"
Company's 2022 annual meeting
"ABSTAIN"
proxy statement
Item 4: Vote
on a
stockholder
Majority of votes
"FOR"
proposal, if presented at the
present in person or
"AGAINST"
"AGAINST"
No
"AGAINST"
meeting
by proxy and entitled
to vote on this item
"ABSTAIN"
If you submit a proxy without giving specific voting instructions, your shares will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations set forth above.
If a stockholder holds shares in "street name" and does not provide voting instructions to the holder of the account regarding non-discretionary matters, such shares are considered "broker nonvotes." "Street name" means the shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank, trust or other institution. Broker nonvotes are counted for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum for the transaction of business. Shares represented by broker nonvotes are not considered entitled to vote and thus are not counted for purposes of determining whether a
1
proposal has been approved. The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") rules determine whether uninstructed brokers have discretionary voting power on a particular proposal.
Shares represented by abstentions are counted for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum for the transaction of business and as shares represented at the meeting.
A majority of the votes cast means that there are more "FOR" votes than "AGAINST" votes.
An incumbent director who is not re-elected under this standard must promptly offer to resign. The Governance Committee will make a recommendation on the offer and the Board must accept or reject the offer within 90 days and publicly disclose its decision and rationale. In the event of a contested election, directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast.
The persons appointed as proxies will vote in their discretion on other matters as may properly come before the meeting.
Revoking Your Proxy and Changing Your Vote - You may revoke your proxy or change your vote at any time before it is exercised by submitting a later-dated proxy, voting in person at the meeting or sending a written notice of revocation to the Corporate Secretary.
Expenses - The expenses of soliciting proxies will be paid by the Company. Proxies may be solicited at Company expense personally, or by mail, telephone or electronic communication, by directors, officers and other employees. Such persons will not receive additional compensation. The Company will reimburse banks, brokerage firms and other nominees for their reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred in sending proxy materials to beneficial owners. Your cooperation in promptly granting a proxy to vote your shares will help to avoid additional expense.
MEETING ADMISSION
Due to health and safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual only meeting format. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting.
If you are a registered stockholder or beneficial owner of our common stock at the close of business on December 3, 2021, you may attend the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. You will need the 16-digit control number found on your Notice of Internet Availability, your proxy card or on the voting instructions that accompany your proxy materials to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote your shares electronically. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, the voting instructions provided by your bank, broker or other holder of record should include your 16-digit control number.
If you lost your 16-digit control number or are not a stockholder at the close of business on December 3, 2021, you will be able to attend the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022 and registering as a guest. If you enter the meeting as a guest, you will not be able to vote your shares or submit a question during the meeting.
You may log into www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022 beginning at 5:45 p.m. Central Standard Time on January 25, 2022. The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on January 25, 2022. If you experience any technical difficulties during the meeting, a toll free number will be available on our virtual shareholder meeting site for assistance.
This year's stockholders question and answer session will include questions submitted in advance of the Annual Meeting and questions submitted live during the virtual meeting. You may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with your control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022.
If you are not able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, a recorded version of the meeting will be available on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022.
CONDUCT OF MEETING
The Chairman will preside over the Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the Bylaws and by action of the Board of Directors. The Chairman has broad authority to ensure the orderly conduct of the meeting. This includes discretion to recognize stockholders who wish to comment and to determine the extent of discussion on each item of business. Rules governing the conduct of the meeting will be available to attendees at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. The Chairman may also rely on applicable law to ensure that the meeting is conducted in a manner that is fair to all stockholders.
Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:09 UTC.