Hormel Foods : 2021 Proxy Statement

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION AUSTIN, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To the Stockholders: The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hormel Foods Corporation, a Delaware corporation, will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in a virtual meeting format via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2022. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting. Additional information is provided below under the heading "Meeting Admission." The items of business are: Elect a board of 12 directors for the ensuing year; Ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 30, 2022; Advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer compensation as disclosed in the Company's 2022 annual meeting proxy statement; Vote on a stockholder proposal, if presented at the meeting; and Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting. The Board of Directors has fixed December 3, 2021, at the close of business, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors BRIAN D. JOHNSON Vice President and Corporate Secretary December 15, 2021 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on January 25, 2022 The Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page GENERAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................................... 1 MEETING ADMISSION ............................................................................................................... 2 CONDUCT OF MEETING ............................................................................................................ 2 ITEM 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ....................................................................................... 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ............................................................................................................... 5 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .................................................................................................... 8 Corporate Governance Guidelines ...................................................................................... 8 Board Leadership Structure................................................................................................. 8 Code of Ethical Business Conduct...................................................................................... 9 Stock Ownership Guidelines............................................................................................... 9 Stock Pledging and Hedging Policies ................................................................................. 9 Board Independence............................................................................................................ 9 Board of Director and Committee Meetings..................................................................... 10 Board Role in Risk Oversight ........................................................................................... 11 Policy Regarding Attendance at Annual Meetings ........................................................... 12 Board Communication ...................................................................................................... 12 COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS .......................................................................................... 12 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT AND INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FEES ............................................................................... 14 Audit Committee Report ................................................................................................... 14 Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees..................................................... 14 Audit Committee Preapproval Policies and Procedures ................................................... 14 ITEM 2 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM .......................................................................... 15 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS ........................................ 15 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT....................................................................... 16 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION................................................................................................ 17 COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT .............................................................................. 17 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ................................................................ 17 Executive Summary .......................................................................................................... 17 2021 Business Highlights.................................................................................................. 17 2021 Say-on-Pay ............................................................................................................... 18 2021 Compensation Decisions and Outcomes.................................................................. 18 Best Compensation Governance Practices........................................................................ 18 i

What Guides Our Program................................................................................................ 19 Compensation Objectives ................................................................................................. 19 Principal Components of Pay............................................................................................ 19 How Compensation Decisions are Made .......................................................................... 19 The Executive Compensation Program in Detail.............................................................. 20 Base Salary........................................................................................................................ 20 Operators' Share Incentive Plan........................................................................................ 20 Annual Incentive Plan ....................................................................................................... 21 Long-Term Incentive Plan ................................................................................................ 23 Stock Incentives ................................................................................................................ 23 Other Compensation-Related Policies, Practices and Guidelines..................................... 24 Stock Ownership Guidelines............................................................................................. 24 Stock Pledging and Hedging Policies ............................................................................... 24 Clawback Policy ............................................................................................................... 24 Pension Plan...................................................................................................................... 24 Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan......................................................................... 25 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan ...................................................................... 25 Survivor Income Protection Plan ...................................................................................... 25 Perquisites ......................................................................................................................... 26 Tax Deductibility .............................................................................................................. 26 ANALYSIS OF RISK ASSOCIATED WITH OUR COMPENSATION PLANS...................... 26 COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (NEOs) ......................................... 27 SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE........................................................................ 27 GRANTS OF PLAN-BASED AWARDS FOR FISCAL 2021........................................ 29 OUTSTANDING EQUITY AWARDS AT FISCAL 2021 YEAR END......................... 31 VESTING SCHEDULE FOR UNEXERCISABLE OPTIONS ....................................... 32 VESTING SCHEDULE FOR RSUs................................................................................. 32 OPTION EXERCISES AND STOCK VESTED FOR FISCAL 2021 ............................. 33 PENSION BENEFITS ...................................................................................................... 33 NONQUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION....................................................... 34 POTENTIAL PAYMENTS UPON TERMINATION ..................................................... 34 POTENTIAL PAYMENTS UPON TERMINATION AT FISCAL 2021 YEAR END .. 36 CEO PAY RATIO DISCLOSURE............................................................................................... 37 ITEM 3 - ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ....................................... 38 ITEM 4 - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL: External Public Health Cost of Antimicrobial Resistance Disclosure............................................................................................ 38 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS....................................................................................... 40 VIEWING AND DELIVERY OF PROXY MATERIALS .......................................................... 40 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS .... 41 OTHER MATTERS...................................................................................................................... 41 ii

PROXY STATEMENT HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION (CUSIP No. 440452100) 1 HORMEL PLACE AUSTIN, MINNESOTA 55912 The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation ("Company") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on January 25, 2022. This proxy statement and form of proxy, or a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, are first being mailed to stockholders on or about December 15, 2021. GENERAL INFORMATION Voting Securities - Only stockholders of record at the close of business as of December 3, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. The Company had 542,569,949 shares of common stock outstanding as of December 3, 2021. Each share of stock is entitled to one vote. There is no cumulative voting. The Company has no other class of shares outstanding. Quorum - A majority of the outstanding shares will constitute a quorum at the meeting. Voting Your Proxy - Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to grant a proxy to vote your shares. Follow the instructions on your proxy card or electronic delivery notice to cast your vote via the internet or telephone. If you received a proxy card, you may vote your shares by completing the card with your vote, signature and date, and returning it by mail in the envelope provided. The table below summarizes the proposals that will be voted on, the vote required to approve each item, how votes are counted and how the Board recommends you vote: Broker Discretionary Vote Required Voting Board Voting Impact of Options Recommendation(1) Allowed(2) Abstention(3) Item 1: Elect 12 directors Majority of the votes "FOR" "AGAINST" "FOR" No None cast(4)(5) "ABSTAIN" Item 2: Ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Majority of votes "FOR" Board of Directors of Ernst & present in person or Young LLP as independent "AGAINST" "FOR" Yes "AGAINST" by proxy and entitled registered public accounting firm "ABSTAIN" to vote on this item for the fiscal year ending October 30, 2022 Item 3: Advisory vote to approve "FOR" Named Executive Officer Majority of the votes "FOR" No None compensation as disclosed in the cast(4) "AGAINST" Company's 2022 annual meeting "ABSTAIN" proxy statement Item 4: Vote on a stockholder Majority of votes "FOR" proposal, if presented at the present in person or "AGAINST" "AGAINST" No "AGAINST" meeting by proxy and entitled to vote on this item "ABSTAIN" If you submit a proxy without giving specific voting instructions, your shares will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations set forth above. If a stockholder holds shares in "street name" and does not provide voting instructions to the holder of the account regarding non-discretionary matters, such shares are considered "broker nonvotes." "Street name" means the shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank, trust or other institution. Broker nonvotes are counted for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum for the transaction of business. Shares represented by broker nonvotes are not considered entitled to vote and thus are not counted for purposes of determining whether a 1