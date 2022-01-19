Hormel Foods : 35 Best Store-Bought High-Protein Snacks

Protein per serving: 7 grams
Ounce for ounce, peanuts are one of the most protein-dense nuts. On the run? Rip open the top of the squeeze pack and eat the sugar-free butter right from the pouch. For more of a sit-down snack, smear some of the flavonoid-packed spread onto a few pear slices. For a more comprehensive run-down of one of the most popular nut butters, don't miss the 36 top peanut butters-ranked!.
