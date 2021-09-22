Hormel Foods : 5 Meals New Parents Can Pull Together in 30 Minutes

Sauté some chopped onion, garlic, and a bit of olive oil
Add a can of black beans, two cups of water, a bouillon cube (chicken or vegetable), and a can of Herdez® Salsa Verde. Cook for about 25 minutes.
You can choose to puree the soup with an immersion blender, or leave it nice and chunky. Serve with any combo of shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro, diced avocado, and chips.
