    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Hormel Foods : 5 Meals New Parents Can Pull Together in 30 Minutes

09/22/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Sauté some chopped onion, garlic, and a bit of olive oil

Add a can of black beans, two cups of water, a bouillon cube (chicken or vegetable), and a can of Herdez® Salsa Verde. Cook for about 25 minutes.

You can choose to puree the soup with an immersion blender, or leave it nice and chunky. Serve with any combo of shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro, diced avocado, and chips.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 194 M - -
Net income 2021 919 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 22 418 M 22 418 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,32 $
Average target price 44,55 $
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-11.35%22 418
TYSON FOODS, INC.17.19%27 552
JBS S.A.38.46%15 500
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-44.72%13 904
WH GROUP LIMITED-14.62%9 144
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION44.11%6 979