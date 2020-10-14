Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : A Disrupted Thanksgiving Leaves the Turkey Business Guessing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Cooks around the country are just starting to calculate menus and decide how many guests they can safely host for Thanksgiving. But for months, the people who grow and sell the centerpiece of the meal have been doing their own kind of turkey math.

Just how many whole turkeys will Americans cook this year for a holiday whose wings have been clipped by the pandemic?

'That's the big question on the tip of everybody's tongue,' said Stew Leonard Jr., who expects to sell 20 percent fewer big turkeys at the seven stores his family owns in the Northeast.

All indications are that the holiday gatherings that used to bring together dozens of people to share one or two turkeys will be scuttled in favor of smaller celebrations. That could lead to a run on small turkeys, a higher-than-usual demand for parts like whole breasts, and higher prices across the board. And although no turkey farmer likes to hear this, some cooks may simply decide to go all in on a big chicken.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, according to a consumer survey released last month by the Chicago-based market research firm Numerator. The revised plans are motivated in no small part by new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend skipping holiday travel and limiting Thanksgiving celebrations to people living in the same household.

Consumer research from both Butterball and Hormel Foods, which together sell most of the more than 40 million whole turkeys that are eaten for Thanksgiving, suggests that big gatherings will be broken into several smaller ones, most of which will still center on turkey…

The marketing team at Jennie-O, based in Minnesota, are preparing for a flood of first-time turkey cooks by promoting a whole turkey specifically processed to go straight from the freezer to the oven. They've also designed a media campaign based on smaller gatherings where less turkey will be consumed.

'Our messaging needs to be that no matter what size bird you get, there are great leftover recipes,' said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing for the brand.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 20:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
04:10pHORMEL FOODS : A Disrupted Thanksgiving Leaves the Turkey Business Guessing
PU
10:15aHORMEL FOODS : Unveils HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon
PU
10/07HORMEL FOODS : Donates More than 540,000 Pounds of Sausages to Convoy of Hope to..
AQ
10/06HORMEL FOODS : Donates More than 540,000 Pounds of Sausages to Convoy of Hope to..
PR
10/0510 UNDER 20 : Kid Food Entrepreneurs Fighting to Make a Difference
PU
10/05HORMEL FOODS : Joins Dine, Shop & Share for No Kid Hungry Campaign; From now unt..
AQ
10/02HORMEL FOODS : Joins Dine, Shop & Share for No Kid Hungry Campaign
PR
09/30HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/29HORMEL FOODS : ® BLACK LABEL® Breakfast Food Truck Takes New Products to the Ope..
PU
09/29HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 785 M - -
Net income 2020 909 M - -
Net cash 2020 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 27 326 M 27 326 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 46,59 $
Last Close Price 50,64 $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION12.26%27 034
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.89.11%27 012
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.24%21 480
WH GROUP LIMITED-22.24%11 890
JBS SA-25.19%9 196
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.76.53%7 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group