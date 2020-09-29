Hormel Foods : ® BLACK LABEL® Breakfast Food Truck Takes New Products to the Open Road

The Hormel® Black Label® Breakfast Food Truck is hitting the road with free samples of the popular brand's new Hormel™ Black Label™ Oven-Baked Egg Bites at retail locations on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

The tour, which rolls out Sept. 28 in Flemington, N.J., and wraps up Oct. 23 in the Homewood, Ill. area, will offer samples of: Hormel™ Black Label™ Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon; Hormel™ Black Label™ Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon and Sausage; and Hormel™ Black Label™ Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Chorizo. All varieties of Hormel™ Oven-Baked Egg Bites™ are café-style, prebaked morning delights made with real ingredients, and are hot and delicious in just 60 seconds.

The scheduled markets are as follows:

September 28-29 Newton, N.J.

October 1-2 Carlisle, Pa.

October 6-7 Granite Falls, N.C.

October 12-13 Bentonville, Ark.

October 15-16 West Des Moines, Iowa

October 19-20 Kansas City, Mo.

October 22-23 Homewood, Ill.

'We're excited to get people trying the c and discovering how tasty and satisfying they are. Once they experience them, we're sure they'll fall in love with the flavors and convenience,' said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager, Hormel Foods.

The tour is designed to introduce consumers to one of the newest product lines from Hormel® Black Label®, a brand well-known for its premium breakfast meats. In addition, Hormel Foods has scheduled stops at hospitals and other medical facilities as a way of expressing gratitude for the efforts of healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.

'There are so many people who have sacrificed - and continue to do so - every day to get us through this challenging time. We wanted to find a way to show our appreciation while we're out on the road,' Schweitzer said.

Hormel™ Black Label™ Oven-Baked Egg Bites breakfast items (MSRP $3.49) can be found at: Walmart, Shop Rite, Jewel, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, military commissaries and other retailers throughout the United Sates.