HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Balance was Key to Hormel's Record Quarter, Despite Foodservice Woes, CEO Says

08/28/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

'We just had a record quarter' that was 'so broad based,' he said in a 'Mad Money' interview.

Hormel, the producer of Spam, Skippy, Applegate and other products on grocery shelves, saw revenue grow 4% to $2.38 billion, ahead of Factset's $2.36 billion estimates, in the quarter ended July 26. But the company's future remains uncertain in the face of the ongoing pandemic, particularly in foodservice.

While the company saw a rebound in the foodservice business during the three-month period, U.S. sales were down 19%. The industry has faced a world of pain as cafeterias, restaurants and other establishments struggle to do business at empty workplaces and with gathering restrictions.

'It's been dramatically impacted during the pandemic, but we're still very optimistic about that business as foodservice continues to reimagine itself overtime and continues its recovery,' Snee said.

Elsewhere, Hormel reported U.S. retail net sales were up 19% for the quarter. The company credited its acquisition of Sadler's Smokehouse for helping to offset the steep decline in foodservices. Growth was also driven by Applegate, Hormel Black Label and Columbus.

The company took some profit hits for the decline in foodservice and costs associated with the pandemic, but Snee credits Hormel's balance for pushing through the difficult environment. Sales have been up at grocers as the public continues to eat more at home amid the pandemic.

Hormel recorded $203 million in profits, or 37 cents of earnings per share, up 2% from a year ago.

'The key to all of this is the balance that we've really built in our portfolio over time,' Snee said. 'This isn't just a one trick pony where we're dependent on people to go to center of the store … but, more importantly, [it] is this intentional balance that we've built across brands, across businesses and across channels.'

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 18:04:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 766 M - -
Net income 2020 908 M - -
Net cash 2020 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 27 654 M 27 654 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,23 $
Last Close Price 51,31 $
Spread / Highest target 9,14%
Spread / Average Target -9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION13.74%27 654
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.124.49%28 609
TYSON FOODS, INC.-29.75%23 298
WH GROUP LIMITED-15.78%12 650
JBS SA-10.47%10 979
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.93.69%7 972
