Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:13 2023-03-27 pm EDT
38.97 USD   +0.83%
05:10pHormel Foods Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:38aHormel Foods Brands Showcase Innovation and Sustainability Efforts at 2023 Natural Products Expo West
AQ
03/24Hormel Foods Provides Eight Elite Snacking Options as College Basketball Fans Get Ready for a Thrilling Weekend of Action
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/27/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Minn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 27.5 cents ($0.275) a share on March 27, 2023, will be paid May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2023.

The May 15 payment will be the 379th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

(507) 437-5248

(507) 434-6352

ir@hormel.com

media@hormel.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301782568.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
05:10pHormel Foods Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
11:38aHormel Foods Brands Showcase Innovation and Sustainability Efforts at 2023 Natural Prod..
AQ
03/24Hormel Foods Provides Eight Elite Snacking Options as College Basketball Fans Get Ready..
PR
03/22Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy National Chip and Dip Day with Hormel Foods
PR
03/22Hormel Foods Brands Showcase Innovation and Sustainability Efforts at 2023 Natural Prod..
AQ
03/17The Makers of the FONTANINI® brand Revolutionize Pizza Toppings with the Launch of the ..
AQ
03/16Hormel Foods Brands Showcase Innovation and Sustainability Efforts at 2023 Natural Prod..
PR
03/16Hormel Foods Corporation Launches the First Ever Cup & Char Sausage
CI
03/15Celebrate National Peanut Lover's Day with America's Favorite Nut - Mr. Peanut®
PR
03/15Hormel Foods and The Culinary Institute of America Announce the 20 Chefs Selected for T..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer