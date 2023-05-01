Advanced search
Hormel Foods Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

05/01/2023 | 01:19pm EDT
AUSTIN, Minn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, invites interested parties to participate in a webcast and conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer; Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Deanna Brady, executive vice president, Retail; to discuss the company's second quarter financial results. The company will issue its earnings release before the markets open on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The webcast, replay and other information related to the event can be accessed on the company's investor website, http://investor.hormelfoods.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

(507) 437-5248

(507) 434-6352 

ir@hormel.com

media@hormel.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-to-hold-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301812116.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
