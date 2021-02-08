Log in
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
Hormel Foods : Easy Game Day Snacks to Make For a Small-Scale Super Sunday

02/08/2021 | 02:19pm EST
Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out refrigerated pizza dough onto lightly floured surface. Roll into 9×12-inch rectangle. Brush top lightly with olive oil.

Using fork, poke multiple indents into the surface of dough to prevent bubbling. Spread pizza sauce on top of dough. Sprinkle lightly with basil and garlic powder, to taste. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly over sauce. Top cheese with pepperoni slices. Carefully roll dough into long, tight log, starting at the long side. Place log on prepared baking sheet, seam-side down. Refrigerate 25 minutes.

Remove from refrigerator and cut log into 12 (1-inch) slices. Pour cornmeal into small bowl. Dip the bottom of each roll into cornmeal and place on baking sheet, cornmeal-side down. Sprinkle tops of rolls with Parmesan cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until sides are lightly browned. Cool 5 minutes. Serve with pizza sauce for dipping.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
