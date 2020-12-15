Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Forget the Gingerbread House, Here's How to Make a Meaty Charcuterie Chalet

12/15/2020 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome to the world of charcuterie chalets. Images of these charming houses are trending on Instagram as more families are ditching the cookies and sweets to build a Candyland for carnivores with meats, cheeses, veggies, crackers and pretzel logs.

We turned to Evan Inada, whose friends and coworkers know him as 'The Salami Guy.' He's charcuterie/partnerships director for Columbus Craft Meats, a 103-year old company founded by Italian immigrants in San Francisco that is now owned by Hormel Foods and based in Hayward.

Inada didn't start this meat hut trend - neither did Lady Gaga - but he definitely jumped in with both feet.

'I won't take credit for it because I must've gotten about 60 emails from random strangers, coworkers, and all my family and friends, showing me charcuterie chalets on Instagram and saying, 'Hey, where's yours? Like, when are you guys going to do something cool?'' he said.

He accepted the challenge and set to work building a whole village with three salumi, cheese and cracker houses; three cheese-cherry tomato-olive Christmas trees; a prosciutto wood shed; bocconcini snowmen and a red bell pepper and cheese sled.

So who's doing this we wanted to know?

'All ages, but I think (many are) the milennials and the generations that are really tied to the social media,' he said. 'I think this is a perfect outlet for them because they are at home and away from their friends and they want to have something they can maybe do online together through a Zoom.'

He envisions them snapping pictures to post on social media.

'Almost like a challenge or a competition on who could build the best one. So I think it's really kind of showing off your creativity and your food stylist skills,' he said.

Inada's creation looked so over-the-top, nerd-level cool that we had to find out how to build our own. He walked us through the instructions which can be found on the Hormel website. We've broken it down for you into three steps plus an easy Plan B if you're just not that ambitious.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:44:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
05:44pHORMEL FOODS : Forget the Gingerbread House, Here's How to Make a Meaty Charcute..
PU
12/14HORMEL FOODS : Turkey Shows Gains and Interests Outside of Thanksgiving
PU
12/14HORMEL FOODS : Launches Virtual Season(ed) Greetings Campaign to Help Share Holi..
AQ
12/11HORMEL FOODS : Applegate Joins Conscious Alliance On the Road to End Childhood H..
PU
12/10HORMEL FOODS : to Host Holiday Concert for Hunger Relief, Featuring “Ameri..
PU
12/04HORMEL FOODS : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
12/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Hormel Foods Gets Stock Award and Purchases Shares L..
MT
12/03HORMEL FOODS : Columbus Craft Meats Adds Innovation for Holiday Opportunities
PU
12/01HORMEL FOODS : Annual Tradition of Sharing Profits With Its Team Members Continu..
PU
12/01HORMEL FOODS : Announces Giving Tuesday Donations to Help Others this Holiday Se..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 915 M - -
Net income 2021 960 M - -
Net cash 2021 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 25 484 M 25 484 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 46,23 $
Last Close Price 47,20 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.63%25 484
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.66.86%25 721
TYSON FOODS, INC.-23.35%25 409
WH GROUP LIMITED-19.63%12 343
JBS SA-13.64%11 615
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.55.69%6 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ