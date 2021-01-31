Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : Grocers, Food Companies Gear Up for a Very Different Big Game

01/31/2021 | 11:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Even as COVID-19 restrictions relax in some parts of the country, smaller gatherings still will be the name of the game on football's biggest day this year.

In response, grocery retailers and vendors are adjusting their promotional game plans, banking on consumer interest in a couple of divergent areas: snacking on familiar Big Game favorites, such as wings, pizza, chili, etc., and a willingness to try new flavors and less-traditional choices given that consumers won't be looking to feed a dozen or more fellow football fans.

When there's no big crowd to please, consumers feel more free to opt for their personal favorites or go out on a culinary limb, said Evan Inada, director of charcuterie for Columbus Craft Meats. 'I think there's going to be less risk to trying new things,' he said. Columbus, for its part, is looking to capitalize on growing consumer interest in charcuterie by promoting its Charcuterie Tasting Board, which debuted at the end of 2019. The board features two varieties of Columbus salami, plus aged white Cheddar cheese, chocolate-covered cranberries, olives and multigrain crackers.

A bucket of sticky chicken wings it's not, but for consumers looking to step up their Big Game snacking game, and with the convenience of a no-prep platform, a ready-to-go charcuterie board can fit the bill, Inada said …

Don't knock the Instagram component of the Big Game, Inada said. 'I think people on social media especially want to showcase, 'Hey, we're still doing stuff,' ' for the game, he said, and personal riffs on familiar favorites can let consumers showcase their creativity and foster that real-time sense of a shared experience-whether they're having a Zoom game-watching party or just feeding their Twitter feeds.

The twists-on-a-classic theme is one that Hormel (parent of Columbus Craft Meats) is hoping to seize, as well. Consumers nostalgic for Hormel chili-but who maybe didn't want to bring a pot of it to their Big Game gathering in years past-are free to enjoy it as they please this year, said Steve Venenga, VP of marketing for grocery products at Hormel. Chili dog with cheese? Spam wontons? Why not, Venenga said. Many of Hormel's brands were growing pre-pandemic, he said, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, 'we were rediscovered,' including by some shoppers who had left the brand entirely but were hungry for a taste of nostalgic comfort.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 04:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
04:12aHORMEL FOODS : SPAM Museum In Austin Draws Visitors From All Over The World
PU
04:12aHORMEL FOODS : Grocers, Food Companies Gear Up for a Very Different Big Game
PU
03:46aHORMEL FOODS : Innovation Leadership
PU
01/28HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
01/28HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Bring Back “Avocado Hand In..
PU
01/28HORMEL FOODS : Leading Corporate Citizen Hormel Foods Announces It Will Match 10..
PR
01/26HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of CHI-CHI'S® Brand Salsas Encourage Fans to Avoid Dou..
PU
01/25HORMEL FOODS : How to Make SPAM-Filled Wontons
PU
01/25HORMEL FOODS : A Brief History of Peanut Butter
PU
01/25HORMEL FOODS : Pandemic Proves Charcuterie Popularity
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 892 M - -
Net income 2021 953 M - -
Net cash 2021 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 25 301 M 25 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,50 $
Last Close Price 46,86 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Terrell Kirk Crews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.54%25 301
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.11%25 322
TYSON FOODS, INC.-0.20%23 460
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.08%11 961
JBS SA2.41%11 591
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.16.28%8 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ