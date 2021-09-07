Log in
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Hormel Foods : Hundreds of Pizzerias Are Getting Vegan Pepperoni From SPAM® Brand Hormel

09/07/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
'Chefs and restaurateurs are very aware of today's dynamic food landscape and consumers' desire to add more plant-based foods to their diets,' Anthony Panichelli, Foodservice Brand Manager at Hormel Foods, said. 'The Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni-style topping gives owners and operators the opportunity to take advantage of the trending demand and add a totally unique topping to their pizza menu.'

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 193 M - -
Net income 2021 917 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 23 227 M 23 227 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,81 $
Average target price 45,56 $
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-8.15%23 227
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.40%28 540
JBS S.A.35.67%15 629
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.55%13 712
WH GROUP LIMITED-5.54%11 648
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.78%6 823