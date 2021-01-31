Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : Innovation Leadership

01/31/2021 | 10:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a global branded food company, we have a passion for building innovative and extraordinary brands for consumers around the world. From on-trend and award-winning products to using our creativity to be thoughtful stewards of the environment, we are all about challenging the status quo to make a difference for those we serve.

We know curiosity has the power to change lives. Our legacy of innovation is on display on store shelves and in virtual shopping environments, where we leverage technology to be smarter and more creative in connecting with others. It comes through loudly and clearly in our products and in a new initiative that is giving our team members' children the gift of a college education. Indeed, our passion for innovation extends well beyond the food we make.

We use our creativity to make days brighter and the world a better place, which is why we have been named one of America's most responsible companies and the recipient of a host of other awards and accolades in 2020.

Innovation is at the core of Hormel Foods. That's how we achieved the milestone of 15 percent of our sales in 2020 coming from new products created since 2015. In the last five years alone, we have launched more than 2,000 new items, had 26 products listed as Progressive Grocer Editors' Picks, won back-to-back GMA Awards for Innovation and Creativity and had several products recognized for innovation and our food-forward approach.

We take great pride in our far-reaching achievements. But at the end of the day, we are a collection of foodies, brand builders and innovators excited about our role in feeding the world.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 03:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
04:12aHORMEL FOODS : SPAM Museum In Austin Draws Visitors From All Over The World
PU
04:12aHORMEL FOODS : Grocers, Food Companies Gear Up for a Very Different Big Game
PU
03:46aHORMEL FOODS : Innovation Leadership
PU
01/28HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
01/28HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Bring Back “Avocado Hand In..
PU
01/28HORMEL FOODS : Leading Corporate Citizen Hormel Foods Announces It Will Match 10..
PR
01/26HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of CHI-CHI'S® Brand Salsas Encourage Fans to Avoid Dou..
PU
01/25HORMEL FOODS : How to Make SPAM-Filled Wontons
PU
01/25HORMEL FOODS : A Brief History of Peanut Butter
PU
01/25HORMEL FOODS : Pandemic Proves Charcuterie Popularity
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 892 M - -
Net income 2021 953 M - -
Net cash 2021 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 25 301 M 25 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,50 $
Last Close Price 46,86 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Terrell Kirk Crews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.54%25 301
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.11%25 322
TYSON FOODS, INC.-0.20%23 460
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.08%11 961
JBS SA2.41%11 591
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.16.28%8 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ