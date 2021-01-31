Hormel Foods : Innovation Leadership

As a global branded food company, we have a passion for building innovative and extraordinary brands for consumers around the world. From on-trend and award-winning products to using our creativity to be thoughtful stewards of the environment, we are all about challenging the status quo to make a difference for those we serve.

We know curiosity has the power to change lives. Our legacy of innovation is on display on store shelves and in virtual shopping environments, where we leverage technology to be smarter and more creative in connecting with others. It comes through loudly and clearly in our products and in a new initiative that is giving our team members' children the gift of a college education. Indeed, our passion for innovation extends well beyond the food we make.

We use our creativity to make days brighter and the world a better place, which is why we have been named one of America's most responsible companies and the recipient of a host of other awards and accolades in 2020.

Innovation is at the core of Hormel Foods. That's how we achieved the milestone of 15 percent of our sales in 2020 coming from new products created since 2015. In the last five years alone, we have launched more than 2,000 new items, had 26 products listed as Progressive Grocer Editors' Picks, won back-to-back GMA Awards for Innovation and Creativity and had several products recognized for innovation and our food-forward approach.

We take great pride in our far-reaching achievements. But at the end of the day, we are a collection of foodies, brand builders and innovators excited about our role in feeding the world.