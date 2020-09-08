Log in
Hormel Foods : Justin's Raises The Bar With New Plant-Based Protein Bars

09/08/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Justin's, maker of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butters, nut butter snacks and organic nut butter cups, announces the expansion of its snacking portfolio and entrance into the refrigerated bar category with NEW Almond Butter Protein Bars. Available in three varieties-Almond Butter, Honey Almond Butter and Dark Chocolate Chip Almond Butter-the bars are made with 10g of plant-based protein, including Justin's one-of-a-kind almond butter, giving consumers a new and delicious protein-packed offering to snack on.

'I'm excited to raise the bar on protein and share my latest take on plant-based snacking with our Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars,' said Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. 'We've heard from our fans that they wanted us to make a plant-based protein bar, and we can't wait to hear about all the adventures they'll fuel with our new bars!'

Justin's™ Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and have 40 percent less sugar than the leading refrigerated bars1. The Almond Butter Protein Bar variety is made with organic maple syrup, while the Dark Chocolate Chip and Honey varieties are made with organic honey for a subtly sweet taste. These bars will fuel any adventure whether it's at home or around town, and they are great right out of the fridge or up to a week on-the-go.

Justin's™ Almond Butter Protein Bars will be rolling out on shelves at Whole Foods and Target nationwide beginning this month.

1According to IRI L52 ending 6.30.20, the average of the leading refrigerated bars contains 10g of sugar per 40g net weight. Justin's contains an average of 6g of sugar per 40g net weight. Justin's Refrigerated Protein Bars are not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for calories, fat, saturated fat, and sugar content.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 21:49:09 UTC
