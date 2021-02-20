Hormel Foods : Marco Named Notable General Counsel By Twin Cities Business

The senior vice president of external affairs and general counsel earned a spot on the latest listing of notable general counsels in the state of Minnesota, a prestigious group of 10 assembled each year by Twin Cities Business.

'Marco leads [the Hormel Foods] external affairs function, which includes the law department, legislative affairs, and corporate brand design services,' the publication stated. 'She also oversees the company's complex regulatory relationships. During the pandemic, Marco's team has helped plant managers establish relationships, have meaningful discussions, and share best practices with local and federal public health officials on prevention methods and slowing the spread of coronavirus outside of the workplace. Marco is involved in numerous professional and nonprofit organizations, including the Minnesota Zoo Foundation.'

In addition to Marco, this year's list includes general counsels from Westwood Professional Services, Bio-Techne Corp, 3M, Land O'Lakes, CenterPoint Energy, RBC Wealth Management, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Daikin Applied Americas and Minnesota Twins. Honorees must be serving in a senior level general counsel role at their company or organization in Minnesota, have at least five years of experience in the field, and have shown the abilities to create significant, positive, and measurable results in their field.

What makes the 2021 list extraordinary is the fact that these individuals achieved success in a year that was bumpy at best. According to the publication, with complex legal challenges never before seen, many of Minnesota's best-known companies leaned heavily on their general counsels.

Explore the list here: https://tcbmag.com/notable_category/notable-general-counsel-2021/