Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the Second Year in a Row

01/05/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hormel Foods was ranked No. 161 out of the top 400 companies recognized for their corporate responsibility performance.

'We are honored to be named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row,' said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. 'As one of the top food companies in the world, we are focused on being a good neighbor in our communities, good steward of our environment and doing all we can to fight food insecurity. We truly understand our position in the world and the difference we can make in it.'

Hormel Foods has continued to lead the food industry by putting team member safety first and supporting important causes throughout the pandemic. It has donated millions of meals to help others and supported numerous organizations with donations, including Feeding America, Conscious Alliance, Convoy of Hope and No Kid Hungry. To help restaurants and senior citizens in Austin, Minn., home to the company's world headquarters and flagship plant, the company has purchased approximately 50,000 meals and donated them to seniors in the community.

Hormel Foods also created a first-of-its kind college tuition program for the children of its team members. Inspired Pathways was created by the company to provide a two-year college degree to the children of its team members throughout the United States. 'Our inspired team consists of some of the most incredibly hardworking and dedicated people you will ever encounter,' Snee said. 'We have people from all backgrounds and cultures, and it is this diversity that fuels us and makes us the global leader we are in our industry. In some cases, we have team members who never had the opportunity to attend college. This program allows them to give their children that opportunity, creating a new generation of college students. They do so much for us, it's truly a gift that we are excited to give to them.'

Given its focus on environmental stewardship, Hormel Foods has committed to being powered by 50 percent renewable energy and has achieved its goals to reduce product packaging by 25 million pounds and to reduce nonrenewable energy use, water use and solid waste sent to landfills by 10 percent. The company will be announcing its new set of corporate responsibility goals in the near future.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate responsibility reports as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

To view the complete list of America's Most Responsibility Companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:09:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
05:10pHORMEL FOODS : Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for..
PU
01/04HORMEL FOODS : predicts new routines and eating patterns for 2021
PU
2020HORMEL FOODS : Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for..
PR
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Hormel Foods Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells ..
MT
2020HORMEL FOODS : Opens its Newest Production Facil
PU
2020HORMEL FOODS : Launches Virtual Season(ed) Greetings Campaign to Help Share Holi..
PU
2020HORMEL FOODS : HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Brand Launches New Plant-Based Protein Puffs
PU
2020HORMEL FOODS : SPAM Launches Online Shop to Help Health Workers in the Philippin..
PU
2020HORMEL FOODS : 2020 Category Captains Award Winners
PU
2020HORMEL FOODS : Buying Thousands of Meals from Austin Restaurants
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 915 M - -
Net income 2021 960 M - -
Net cash 2021 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 25 004 M 25 004 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 46,23 $
Last Close Price 46,31 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.64%25 004
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.12.51%25 745
TYSON FOODS, INC.-1.46%23 165
WH GROUP LIMITED10.31%12 758
JBS SA-1.06%11 893
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.10.54%7 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ