From diversity and salary equity to career advancement and parental leave, Hormel Foods excels as top female employer.

AUSTIN, Minn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, proudly announced today that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2024.

Hormel Foods has long promoted and supported a female-friendly culture, including employee resource groups such as Hormel Foods Women in Leadership and Women's Insight Network. These groups are dedicated to furthering the company's efforts to promote opportunities and programs that empower women.

The company's leadership and officer group include 12 women – six at the senior leadership level, including Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Deanna Brady, who leads the company's largest business segment as executive vice president and group vice president of Retail.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of America's best employers for women," said Katie Larson, senior vice president of Human Resources. "Our culture supports inclusion and diversity throughout our global operations and that includes ensuring women are given the opportunity to lead, contribute and excel. We also have a leadership team that features some of the brightest and most talented women leaders heading key business and functional areas as well as a pipeline of emerging female leaders poised to lead us into the future."

This prestigious award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., identifies companies leading the way when it comes to supporting women inside and outside of their workforces.

America's Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey from over 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. Results were based on three evaluations including personal and public evaluations as well as diversity among top executive/board members.

To view the complete list of Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women 2024, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-women/

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-named-to-forbes-list-of-americas-best-employers-for-women-2024-302206960.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation