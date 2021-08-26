Hormel Foods : National Honey Board to Help Honey Bee Population During National Honey Month

With September being National Honey Month, the National Honey Board will look to help bee populations and give everyone an opportunity to save the bees. As part of its Honey Saves Hives program, the National Honey Board has partnered with snack and beverage brands during the month of September.

By purchasing participating made-with-honey products throughout the month, consumers will help fund bee health research and programs for Project Apis m., the nation's largest honey bee nonprofit.

September's participating made-with-honey snacks and beverages that will support the cause include:

Justin's®

Honey Almond Butter

Honey Peanut Butter

Honey Almond Butter Refrigerated Protein Bars