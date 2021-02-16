Hormel Foods : Oven-Baked Egg Bites

Hormel Foods has launched Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites breakfast items, which includes The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon, The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Chorizo and The Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites with Bacon and Sausage. The new convenience offerings are designed to appeal to the many millions of consumers who want a high-quality, easy-to-prepare breakfast option with protein. Available in a 4.2-ounce microwaveable tray, each tray contains two egg bites and warms in the microwave in 90 seconds. Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites breakfast items have a suggested retail price of $3.49.