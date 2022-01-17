Hormel Foods : PLANTERS Is Hiring a Crew of ‘Peanutters' to Drive a 26-Foot Nut Called the Nutmobile

The pandemic has changed the way people look at work and left many folks leaving the industries they've worked in for years to pursue new ventures. If you're in the latter camp but aren't sure what you want to do, Planters® has an opportunity for you. The company intends to bring on a group of "Peanutters" to drive a 26-foot nut around the nation. Did we mention you get to kick it with Mr. Peanut®?

The folks behind Planters® Peanuts are seeking three people to drive Mr. Peanut® around in the Nutmobile. They'll make stops in cities across the nation, appearing at events and doing good deeds along the way. While this may sound too good to be true, it's the real deal. The job is a full-time paid gig that'll run from June 2022 to June 2023 for selected winners.