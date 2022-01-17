Log in
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : PLANTERS Is Hiring a Crew of ‘Peanutters' to Drive a 26-Foot Nut Called the Nutmobile

01/17/2022 | 12:25pm EST
The pandemic has changed the way people look at work and left many folks leaving the industries they've worked in for years to pursue new ventures. If you're in the latter camp but aren't sure what you want to do, Planters® has an opportunity for you. The company intends to bring on a group of "Peanutters" to drive a 26-foot nut around the nation. Did we mention you get to kick it with Mr. Peanut®?

The folks behind Planters® Peanuts are seeking three people to drive Mr. Peanut® around in the Nutmobile. They'll make stops in cities across the nation, appearing at events and doing good deeds along the way. While this may sound too good to be true, it's the real deal. The job is a full-time paid gig that'll run from June 2022 to June 2023 for selected winners.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 194 M - -
Net income 2022 1 086 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 26 629 M 26 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float -
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 49,08 $
Average target price 45,80 $
Spread / Average Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.55%26 629
TYSON FOODS, INC.7.57%34 043
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-4.53%16 426
JBS S.A.-1.21%15 695
WH GROUP LIMITED0.00%8 059
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-0.28%6 852