Hormel Foods : Peanut Butter Cereal Bites

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Cereal Bites
We all know how tasty a classic PB&J can be, but my favorite quick go-to sandwich? Peanut butter and honey every single time! The first time I had a peanut butter and honey sandwich, it completely blew me away - the combo is unbeatable!
So today we're combining creamy peanut butter with sweet honey and mixing it in with cereal to create some completely unforgettable cereal bite clusters.
Peanut Butter Cereal Bites make the perfect back-to-school breakfast, addition to lunch, or after-school snack - they're protein-packed, filling, tasty, and naturally sweetened. It's a busy mom's dream come true!
Disclaimer
Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:50:06 UTC.