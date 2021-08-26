Hormel Foods : Peanut Butter Cereal Bites

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Cereal Bites

We all know how tasty a classic PB&J can be, but my favorite quick go-to sandwich? Peanut butter and honey every single time! The first time I had a peanut butter and honey sandwich, it completely blew me away - the combo is unbeatable!

So today we're combining creamy peanut butter with sweet honey and mixing it in with cereal to create some completely unforgettable cereal bite clusters.

Peanut Butter Cereal Bites make the perfect back-to-school breakfast, addition to lunch, or after-school snack - they're protein-packed, filling, tasty, and naturally sweetened. It's a busy mom's dream come true!