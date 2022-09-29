Hormel Foods Provides Food for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced that it has provided support to Convoy of Hope's disaster recovery response in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The company's donation will immediately go to assisting those impacted by the devastating hurricanes that ravaged areas within Florida. Convoy of Hope is a nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through initiatives for children, community outreach events and disaster-response efforts.

Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.6 million in hunger-relief donations in 2021. The company has partnered with Convoy of Hope for the past seven years, contributing product and financial gifts that have been used to help those affected by natural disasters and food insecurity.

"Convoy of Hope is extremely grateful for the generosity of Hormel Foods," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement with Convoy of Hope. "This donation will empower Convoy of Hope to reach storm survivors with the life sustaining essentials they need following major disasters. Thanks to Hormel Foods, Convoy continues to deliver hope to families."

Additional information about the company's hunger-relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods Global Impact Report.

