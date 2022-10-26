Hormel Foods Recognized Again for Leading Internship Program

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today its internship program has been honored once again, having been named in the 2023 Vault Best Internships ranking. The company's internship program was recognized in the categories of best internships for the retail and consumer products industry and also top engineering roles.

"Our internship program is an excellent opportunity for those looking to build a career with us and experience all that working for an industry-leading Fortune 500 company can offer. We're currently recruiting interns to start with us over the summer of 2023 for our manufacturing facilities, sales offices and corporate locations," said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "Those who are interested and want to make a difference by feeding families around the world can view our current openings and apply at hormelfoods.com/careers."

Vault-Firsthand was charged with compiling the ranking, surveying more than 10,800 current and former interns in summer 2022. They were asked to rate their internship experiences in several areas:

Industry and employment factors

Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility)

Interview press (application process, requirements, number of interviews)

Career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities)

Full-time employment prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization)

Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented groups)

This is not the first time the Hormel Foods internship program has been awarded for giving students valuable experiences. In addition to previous mentions from Vault and others, the company was praised nationwide when it quickly developed a virtual internship program in spring 2020, when COVID-19 was causing most major companies to rescind their internship offers altogether. Hormel Foods has a long-standing track record of hiring interns after graduation to full-time positions with the company.

To view the Vault internship rankings visit 2023 Best Retail & Consumer Products Internships, 2023 Best Internships For Engineering. For the full rankings list click here 2023 Vault Best Internship Rankings.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Media Relations

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-recognized-again-for-leading-internship-program-301660378.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation