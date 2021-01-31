Log in
Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : SPAM Museum In Austin Draws Visitors From All Over The World

01/31/2021 | 11:12pm EST
'We have those visitors where this is their destination,' said Savile Lord of the SPAM Museum.

The museum is dedicated entirely to one food item, but it takes about two seconds to realize this is no ordinary food. During a normal year, 115,000 people visit the SPAM Museum. Even if they don't know what SPAM stands for.

'We probably answer that 40 to 50 times a day,' said Lord. 'The 'SP' from spice and the 'AM' from ham. Put it together for 'SPAM.''

The name emerged during a 1936 New Year's Eve party inventor Jay Hormel threw for his canned ham creation. A few years later, it was that creation that fueled our troops during World War II.

'There's a 50-pound crate in this exhibit. You'd have to pull it 100 million times to equal the amount of SPAM consumed during World War II,' said Lord.

SPAM's worldwide popularity continued to grow even after the war. To this day, it's a staple in Hawaii. Each year a large group from the Aloha State heads to Vegas for Blackjack. But they fly to Minnesota first for SPAM.

'Instead of going directly to Las Vegas they'll fly directly to Minneapolis, drive down and visit the SPAM Museum- and then drive to Las Vegas from there,' said Lord.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 04:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 892 M - -
Net income 2021 953 M - -
Net cash 2021 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 25 301 M 25 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,50 $
Last Close Price 46,86 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Terrell Kirk Crews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.54%25 301
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.11%25 322
TYSON FOODS, INC.-0.20%23 460
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.08%11 961
JBS SA2.41%11 591
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.16.28%8 535
