    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 12:35:11 pm
44.825 USD   -1.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : SPAM® Musubi

08/26/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
A few tips to keep in mind as you assemble the musubi:

  1. Be sure to use short-grain rice. It's stickier, so will help the parcels stick together.
  2. If you're worried about the rice sticking to the inside of the Spam can, line it with a sheet of plastic wrap (but a coating of nonstick spray usually does the trick).
  3. Have fun with it! Season and dress up your musubi however you like. In this video, I made a Lao aioli using 1 part Jeow Bong (a sweet spicy Lao dip) and 3 parts mayo.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 933 M - -
Net income 2021 936 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 24 583 M 24 583 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,35 $
Average target price 45,40 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-2.70%24 583
TYSON FOODS, INC.22.14%28 715
JBS S.A.34.32%15 231
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-46.48%13 441
WH GROUP LIMITED-5.08%11 688
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION38.86%6 740