Hormel Foods : SPAM® Musubi

A few tips to keep in mind as you assemble the musubi:
-
Be sure to use short-grain rice. It's stickier, so will help the parcels stick together.
-
If you're worried about the rice sticking to the inside of the Spam can, line it with a sheet of plastic wrap (but a coating of nonstick spray usually does the trick).
-
Have fun with it! Season and dress up your musubi however you like. In this video, I made a Lao aioli using 1 part Jeow Bong (a sweet spicy Lao dip) and 3 parts mayo.
Disclaimer
Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:20:02 UTC.