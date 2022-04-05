Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hormel Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
Hormel Foods : The Best Ham to Order for Your Holiday Dinner

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Best Thick Cut Ham

Hormel® Cure 81® Bone-In Half Ham
Many spiral-cut hams have super thin slices that are great for piling high on sandwiches. For a holiday entrée, though, you may want a more substantial slice like with a Hormel® Cure 81® Bone-In Ham.

According to Catherine Ward in our Test Kitchen, "these slices are perfect for a dinner portion." The thicker slices have a hearty feel. Also thicker cuts mean that this spiral-sliced ham won't dry out as quickly as a finer slice. But you can make sure that any ham is moist and tender when you learn how to cook ham the right way.

As for the flavor, you'll get hints of brown sugar and maple thanks to the glaze. Don't think this ham is too sweet, though! Paired with salty, savory pork, you'll have just the right balance. And don't forget to serve this up with plenty of tasty sides, says Catherine.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
