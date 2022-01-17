Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : The Best Peanut Butter Cups You Can Buy, According to Candy Fanatics

01/17/2022 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Need a reminder that peanut butter cups aren't just for kids? Pick up a pack (or two or three…) of Justin's® peanut butter cups.

These treats look straight out of the case at your favorite candy counter thanks to a small swirl of chocolate topping each cup. Biting into this confection, these candies have the satisfying snap of tempered chocolate-a quality only Justin's had in this test. While marked as milk chocolate, our testers note that the coating here tasted somewhere between milk and dark chocolate-so these wouldn't be ideal for dark chocolate-avoidant kiddos.

Inside this chocolate case, you'll find a smooth peanut butter center that played perfectly with the nearly dark chocolate.

Another reason to love Justin's: The brand's candies are all USDA-certified organic, so you can feel good about indulging. And if peanut butter isn't quite your thing, you can grab Justin's® almond butter or cashew butter cups for something a bit different.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 17:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
12:25pHORMEL FOODS : PLANTERS Is Hiring a Crew of ‘Peanutters' to Drive a 26-Foot Nut Call..
PU
12:25pHORMEL FOODS : The Best Peanut Butter Cups You Can Buy, According to Candy Fanatics
PU
01/14HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/13HORMEL FOODS : The Best Healthy Items at Costco to Buy on Your Next Grocery Trip
PU
01/13HORMEL FOODS : Behind Hormel's Strategy For PLANTERS
PU
01/13HORMEL FOODS : Why Are So Many People Still Eating SPAM?
PU
01/12HORMEL FOODS : Unusual Canned Foods You Need To Try At Least Once In Your Life
PU
01/12PLANTERS IS HIRING NUTMOBILE DRIVERS : Finally a Job You Can Go “Nuts” Over
PU
01/11Hormel Foods and Justin's Donate $10,000 to Conscious Alliance to Help those Impacted b..
PR
01/10HORMEL FOODS : The Evolution of Charcuterie
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 194 M - -
Net income 2022 1 086 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 26 629 M 26 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float -
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 49,08 $
Average target price 45,80 $
Spread / Average Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.55%26 629
TYSON FOODS, INC.7.57%34 043
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-4.53%16 426
JBS S.A.-1.21%15 695
WH GROUP LIMITED0.00%8 059
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-0.28%6 852