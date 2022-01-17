Hormel Foods : The Best Peanut Butter Cups You Can Buy, According to Candy Fanatics

Need a reminder that peanut butter cups aren't just for kids? Pick up a pack (or two or three…) of Justin's® peanut butter cups.
These treats look straight out of the case at your favorite candy counter thanks to a small swirl of chocolate topping each cup. Biting into this confection, these candies have the satisfying snap of tempered chocolate-a quality only Justin's had in this test. While marked as milk chocolate, our testers note that the coating here tasted somewhere between milk and dark chocolate-so these wouldn't be ideal for dark chocolate-avoidant kiddos.
Inside this chocolate case, you'll find a smooth peanut butter center that played perfectly with the nearly dark chocolate.
Another reason to love Justin's: The brand's candies are all USDA-certified organic, so you can feel good about indulging. And if peanut butter isn't quite your thing, you can grab Justin's® almond butter or cashew butter cups for something a bit different.
