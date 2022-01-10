Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Hormel Foods : The Evolution of Charcuterie

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Charcuterie is a cured meat version of the cheese plate - easy and impressive," said Evan Inada, charcuterie/partnerships director, Columbus Craft Meats, Hormel Foodservice, Austin, Minn. "When you look at the French origination, cooked and dry-aged salame is the star."

Guided by 100 years of Italian artistry, Columbus Craft Meats is at work on a campaign to demonstrate the perfect charcuterie bite, complete with accoutrements. The company's portfolio features trays and grab-and-go, pre-sliced charcuterie that employs San Francisco's signature fog to assist with the aging process of its Italian Dry Salame.

Made from 100% premium whole cuts of pork and California red wine, consumers can choose from a sampler and tasting board with six different salames in different shapes, sizes and thicknesses. These include Hot Sopressata, Sopressata, Prosciutto, a Charcuterie Sampler and a Charcuterie Trio of Italian Dry Salame, Pepper Salame and Calabrese Salame. Its packaging also includes educational tips such as how to buy the right cheeses and beer and wine for the pairings.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 190 M - -
Net income 2022 1 086 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 27 047 M 27 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float -
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 49,85 $
Average target price 45,60 $
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.13%27 047
TYSON FOODS, INC.4.42%33 044
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.5.29%17 700
JBS S.A.-7.14%14 532
WH GROUP LIMITED7.36%8 292
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION0.99%6 940