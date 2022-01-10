Hormel Foods : The Evolution of Charcuterie

"Charcuterie is a cured meat version of the cheese plate - easy and impressive," said Evan Inada, charcuterie/partnerships director, Columbus Craft Meats, Hormel Foodservice, Austin, Minn. "When you look at the French origination, cooked and dry-aged salame is the star."

Guided by 100 years of Italian artistry, Columbus Craft Meats is at work on a campaign to demonstrate the perfect charcuterie bite, complete with accoutrements. The company's portfolio features trays and grab-and-go, pre-sliced charcuterie that employs San Francisco's signature fog to assist with the aging process of its Italian Dry Salame.

Made from 100% premium whole cuts of pork and California red wine, consumers can choose from a sampler and tasting board with six different salames in different shapes, sizes and thicknesses. These include Hot Sopressata, Sopressata, Prosciutto, a Charcuterie Sampler and a Charcuterie Trio of Italian Dry Salame, Pepper Salame and Calabrese Salame. Its packaging also includes educational tips such as how to buy the right cheeses and beer and wine for the pairings.