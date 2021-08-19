Log in
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  
Hormel Foods : The Makers of HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS® Brand Launch Plant-Based Pepperoni Style Topping

08/19/2021 | 09:04am EDT
Everyone should be able to enjoy the experience of pepperoni pizza. Our plant-based pepperoni-style topping will impress both plant-lovers and pork enthusiasts.

'Our team worked closely with pizzerias, chefs, foodservice operators and pizza experts to develop a plant-based pepperoni style topping that cooks and tastes exactly like traditional pepperoni,' said Anthony Panichelli, foodservice pizza toppings brand manager at Hormel Foods. 'Chefs and restaurateurs are very aware of today's dynamic food landscape and consumers' desire to add more plant-based foods to their diets. The new Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni style topping was developed with foodservice operators to ensure pizzeria-level taste, convenience and quality, so much so, that many people may have a hard time tasting the difference between Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni style topping and traditional pepperoni.'

Over the coming weeks and months, the new Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni style topping will be hitting pizzeria menus across the country.

Additionally, the Happy Little Plants® brand pepperoni style topping will be showcased at the upcoming Pizza Expo in Las Vegas for foodservice operators and restaurant owners everywhere. Be sure to stop by booth #753 for a plant-based pepperoni experience that is sure to leave you wanting more.

For more information on the Happy Little Plants® brand, please visit www.facebook.com/HappyLittlePlantsBrand, www.instagram.com/happylittleplantsbrand, or www.happylittleplants.com.

*based on latest 52-week IRI data

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
