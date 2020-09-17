Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Salsa Expand with Launch of “Traditional Guacamole” Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 08:35am EDT

The makers of the HERDEZ® brand, the number one selling salsa brand in Mexico and a staple in kitchens for over 100 years, today announced the introduction of a delicious new line of refrigerated guacamole. Made with only simple ingredients, the HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole line brings the authentic flavors of Mexico straight to homes everywhere in a tasty, ready-to-eat format that means less time prepping and more time dipping.

Containing only seven ingredients, including real Hass avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro and green peppers, the new guacamole is available in two varieties-Mild and Spicy. HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole gives Mexican food lovers a new way to combine their love for avocado with their love for traditional Mexican food and can be enjoyed with other HERDEZ® brand favorites such as HERDEZ® Salsa Casera, HERDEZ®Salsa Verde and the wildly popular HERDEZ Guacamole Salsa.

'Guacamole plays a huge role in Mexican cuisine and it continues to grow in popularity with an estimated 2.6 billion pounds of avocados being consumed by Americans in 2019,' said Diana DeLoza, senior brand manager at MegaMex Foods. 'The recipe of this guacamole came from the archives of Fundacion HERDEZ, a non-profit culinary library in the heart of Mexico City. The Fundacion has been researching and preserving Mexican culinary traditions since 1987. We are proud to partner with the Fundacion to bring to the consumers' homes the real taste of Mexico with this product offering.'

Featuring only high-quality ingredients with no preservatives or artificial flavors added, the new HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole line (SRP $2.64-$5.99) is available in 8- and 15-ounce cups as well as four packs of 2-ounce mild single cups. You can find the new line in the deli section at select grocery stores nationwide.

For recipes, nutritional information and where to buy HERDEZ® products, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 12:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
08:35aHORMEL FOODS : The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Salsa Expand with Launch of “Tr..
PU
09/16HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Salsa Expand with Launch of "Traditio..
PR
09/15HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of HORMEL Pepperoni, America's No. 1 Pepperoni Brand*,..
AQ
09/08HORMEL FOODS : Justin's Raises The Bar With New Plant-Based Protein Bars
PU
09/01HORMEL FOODS : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/28HORMEL FOODS : Balance was Key to Hormel's Record Quarter, Despite Foodservice W..
PU
08/27HORMEL FOODS : Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Eighth Consecutive Yea..
PR
08/26HORMEL FOODS : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples V..
PR
08/25LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/25Hormel Foods warns of supply shortages on COVID-19 hit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 773 M - -
Net income 2020 909 M - -
Net cash 2020 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 26 684 M 26 684 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 46,23 $
Last Close Price 49,45 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.62%26 684
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.81.61%25 905
TYSON FOODS, INC.-28.37%23 753
WH GROUP LIMITED-17.02%12 688
JBS SA-9.53%11 896
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.67.15%6 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group