HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
Hormel Foods : The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Bring Back “Avocado Hand Insurance” to Help Prevent Pre-Game Pitfalls for Football's Biggest Weekend

01/28/2021 | 08:52am EST
While millions of football fans begin gearing up to watch the biggest game in football, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's #1 selling refrigerated guacamole brand made with hand-scooped Hass avocados, are preparing for an equally busy season: helping fans prevent pre-game injuries related to their favorite Sunday football snack. With the annual sporting event representing one of the biggest days for avocado consumption nationwide-when spectators consume roughly 162M pounds of avocados1-it also means the highest potential for 'Avocado Hand' or avocado-related knife injuries. In an effort to help prevent ER visits, the company wants to alert fans that its products are a foolproof way to avoid the perils and pitfalls associated with slicing avocados and the perfect solution to the finicky fruit.

According to a recent survey2 conducted by the makers of WHOLLY®GUACAMOLE, 71 percent of people plan to enjoy guacamole on game day this year, but 67 percent admit to the frustration of having bought avocados to make guacamole, only to find out they were not ripe enough or too mushy.

Because 85 percent of respondents for the same survey believe the way their hands look is important and 62 percent say a hand injury would affect their daily productivity, for the second consecutive year, the company is bringing back its 'Avocado Hand Insurance' in order to protect fans' precious hands at a time when safety matters most. In the run up to a dangerous day for hand injuries, the brand is turning to those who take care of their hands best - hand models - to promote the ease of use of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products.

To underscore its positioning, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE will award one grand prize winner $4,000 to use for a luxurious, VIP pampering session typically reserved for hand models, or whatever they choose, as well as a chance to become the next WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE hand model. Additionally, fans will enjoy an opportunity to enter for one of two chances to win free 'Avocado Hand Insurance3'-in the form of a year's supply of its convenient, ready-to-serve WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products.

In 2018 alone, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates emergency room visits totaled nearly 9,000 for avocado-hand injuries.4

According to Danielle Larsen, associate brand manager of WHOLLY®GUACAMOLE, the lighthearted campaign invites the world to leave tricky avocados to the WHOLLY® brand.

'Guacamole ranks high on people's list for all-time favorite game day foods.5 With a heightened focus on safety this year, we want to alert avocado lovers that everyone's hands are precious and our ready-to-serve guacamole products offer ongoing insurance for your hands,' comments Larsen. 'As America's #1 selling refrigerated guacamole, we make enjoying one of America's favorite dips easy and hassle free, so that you can insure yourself against the unwanted Avocado Hand injuries that befall thousands of people at this time each year.'

Now through Feb. 7, guacamole fans across the U.S. who upload a video of their best dip on Instagram and tag @eatwholly will be entered for a chance to win free guacamole for a year, compliments of WHOLLY®GUACAMOLE, as well as a chance to be the next hand model for the brand.

While it is not an insurance company, the makers of WHOLLY®GUACAMOLE products make it hassle-free for people to enjoy tasty guacamole anytime, anywhere while keeping their hands in tip top shape. Featuring only high-quality ingredients with no added preservatives or artificial flavors, WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is available in 7.5 oz and 15 oz. bowls and 2 oz. single-serve mini cups at retailers nationwide. To learn more about the brand, visit www.eatwholly.com.

1 According to a 2019 stat released by the Hass Avocado Board
2 According to Pollfish survey data, January 2021
3 We aren't an insurance company, but we encourage you to buy our WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE as insurance against avocado hand injuries
4 Based on 2018 Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates
5 According to Pollfish survey data, January 2021

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
