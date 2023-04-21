Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:05 2023-04-21 am EDT
39.82 USD   -0.21%
10:50aHormel Foods : The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Introduce Mexican Refrigerated Meats Entrées Featuring True Mexican Flavors
PU
08:01aHormel foods launches the originate initiative
PR
04/14Hormel Foods Pizza Experts Unveil Top-5 Topping Trends for 2023 and Beyond
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Introduce Mexican Refrigerated Meats Entrées Featuring True Mexican Flavors

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The makers of the HERDEZ® brand today announced the launch of its HERDEZ™ Mexican Refrigerated Entrées line with two delicious varieties, including HERDEZ™ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and HERDEZ™ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork. At-home cooks can now enjoy the traditions from the heart of Mexico in these convenient heat-and-eat meals with the perfect blend of spices and seasoning. Inspired by some of the most popular Mexican dishes, these entrées are packed with flavor and protein, with each containing seven grams of protein per serving.

"The HERDEZ® brand is best known for salsas, HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE®, refrigerated guacamole and hot sauce," said Giselle Olson, HERDEZ® brand manager. "We love that we can offer our fans more of the bold flavors from Mexico they crave in these new, easy-to-prepare dishes."

"Mexican food is the ethnic food most consumed at home1. With more and more people spending time cooking and entertaining at home, consumers are looking for affordable ways to bring timeless Mexican flavors to life in the comfort of their own kitchens," said Daniel Collier, HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Meats brand manager. "Our ready-to-serve HERDEZ™ Mexican Refrigerated entrées offer the simple and delicious convenience we know they want. Inspired by the culinary traditions of Mexico, HERDEZ™ Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and HERDEZ™ Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork make it easy to recreate your favorite Mexican dishes - everything from tacos and burritos, to enchiladas, nachos and more - within minutes."

Nearly two-thirds of consumers cite affordability as a major reason for cooking at home, and on an average weeknight, roughly half of millennials say they cook dinner from scratch.2 HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées provide familiar flavors of Mexico with the convenience and versatility people crave as they create at-home meals. Varieties include:

  • Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce (SRP $9.99-$10.99)-This all-natural3 chicken entrée combines tomatoes, garlic, onion and chipotle peppers for a bold flavor, and is slow cooked in its natural juices, making it ideal for any burrito, taco or main entrée, and is reminiscent of Chicken Tinga.
  • Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork (SRP $9.99-$10.99)-Slow cooked and marinated with garlic and citrus for an original taste, this time-saving option makes it easy to enjoy Carnitas any time.

Beginning this month, HERDEZ™ Refrigerated Entrées will be available in 15 oz. packages (MSRP $9.99-$10.99) at Publix and Hy-Vee stores across the U.S., with additional rollout to major grocery chains later this spring.

To learn more about the HERDEZ®brand, including nutritional information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

1Chef's Pencil
2Morning Consult
3 Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
10:50aHormel Foods : The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Introduce Mexican Refrigerated Meats Entrée..
PU
08:01aHormel foods launches the originate initiative
PR
04/14Hormel Foods Pizza Experts Unveil Top-5 Topping Trends for 2023 and Beyond
PR
04/14HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13CVC mulling sale of stake in Malaysia's QSR Brands after IPO delays - sources
RE
04/12Pork consumers' $75 million price-fixing accord with Smithfield approved
RE
04/12Piper Sandler Trims Hormel Foods' Price Target to $43 From $44, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/12The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Introduce New Refrigerated Salsas Line, Available in Mi..
PR
04/05Hormel Foods Again Named One Of America's Most Trustworthy Companies By Newsweek; Recei..
AQ
04/05Insider Sell: Hormel Foods Corp
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 594 M - -
Net income 2023 978 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 2,74%
Capitalization 21 807 M 21 807 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 39,90 $
Average target price 41,55 $
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-12.40%21 807
TYSON FOODS, INC.-2.23%21 643
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.1.81%13 309
WH GROUP LIMITED1.98%8 341
JBS S.A.-22.01%7 543
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-4.80%5 348
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer