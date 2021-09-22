Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : This Easy Recipe Transforms Pepperoni Pizza Into Bite-Sized Pinwheels

09/22/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Cookbook author, recipe developer and chef MacKenzie Smith shared a genius spin on pepperoni pizza with these bite-sized pinwheels.

Ingredients:

1 (13.8-ounce) refrigerated pizza dough
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 cup pizza sauce
Dried basil, to taste
Garlic powder, to taste
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
30 Hormel® pepperoni
1/4 cup yellow cornmeal
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Additional pizza sauce, for dipping

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out the refrigerated pizza dough onto lightly floured surface. Roll into 9×12-inch rectangle. Brush top lightly with olive oil.

Using a fork, poke multiple indents into the surface of dough to prevent bubbling. Spread pizza sauce on top of dough. Sprinkle lightly with basil and garlic powder, to taste. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly over sauce. Top cheese with pepperoni slices. Carefully roll dough into long, tight log, starting at the long side. Place log on prepared baking sheet, seam-side down. Refrigerate 25 minutes.

Remove from refrigerator and cut log into 12 (1-inch) slices. Pour cornmeal into small bowl. Dip the bottom of each roll into cornmeal and place on baking sheet, cornmeal-side down. Sprinkle tops of rolls with Parmesan cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until sides are lightly browned. Cool 5 minutes. Serve with pizza sauce for dipping.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
