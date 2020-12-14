Hormel Foods : Turkey Shows Gains and Interests Outside of Thanksgiving

Kim Anderson, brand manager for Austin, Minn.-based Jennie-O Turkey Store division of Hormel Foods, said that as consumers continue to spend time and cook more at home, they are looking for simple, delicious ideas for dinner and are more open to adding turkey to a variety of meals.

The company offers everything from fresh ground turkey, to fresh turkey dinner sausages, to turkey burgers, hot dogs, bacon and more …

Anderson noted Jennie-O is also planning its holiday strategy, which revolves around the expectations that things won't be as big this year.

'For the holidays, we know that people are going to have to be together in smaller gatherings, so items like our Jennie-O Oven Ready boneless breast will be a great fit for families that will not need the large whole bird this year,' she said …

Jennie-O is continuously evaluating more sustainable, less wasteful packaging options.

'Portions of our fresh ground turkey production has moved from foam trays to plastic in-line formed trays that use a lid seal film instead of a cardboard overwrap,' Anderson said. 'We will continue to convert products as our production lines are updated.'