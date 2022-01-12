Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hormel Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : Unusual Canned Foods You Need To Try At Least Once In Your Life

01/12/2022 | 12:36pm EST
Home-cooked tamales are undoubtedly a labor of love. In many families with Mexican heritage, Christmas means gathering everyone together for a tamalada, a traditional communal tamale-making party. Dividing the work between a crowd helps the labor-intensive process of making homemade tamales - which usually involves slow-cooking meat, making masa, wrapping the tamales in corn husks, and steaming them - go a little bit more quickly.

But what if you don't want to host your entire family for a tamalada? What if you don't even want to leave your house and go to the nearest Mexican restaurant to get your tamale fix? That's where canned tamales come into the picture. While we certainly can't claim that they hold a candle to homemade, they're pretty tasty in their own way. The tamales come packed vertically in a can, wrapped individually in waxed paper, and smothered in chili sauce. You simply dump the can into a pan, unwrap the tamales, heat them up, and they're ready to eat.

If you feel like putting in slightly more effort, Hormel suggests throwing another canned food into the mix to make a simple casserole. All you need to do is pour canned chili into a baking dish, nestle in the unwrapped tamales, top with cheese (and chopped onions if you're feeling ambitious), and bake. It might not be something you'd show off for company, but it's satisfying comfort food nonetheless.

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:35:00 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 194 M - -
Net income 2022 1 086 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 26 960 M 26 960 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 49,69 $
Average target price 45,80 $
Spread / Average Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.80%26 960
TYSON FOODS, INC.4.14%33 037
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.41%17 079
JBS S.A.-5.90%14 875
WH GROUP LIMITED4.29%8 393
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION1.10%6 967