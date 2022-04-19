Hormel Foods : Will Women Win in Hybrid Workplaces?

The pandemic spawned a workplace shift that provides more flexibility. But women with C-suite aspirations will need to take greater ownership of their careers …

Sometimes it matters if a business executive flies across the country for an in-person meeting.

Jacinth Smiley, chief financial officer for Hormel Foods, was on the receiving end of a pivotal meeting a little over a year ago.

A native of Jamaica, Smiley had built a successful career in multiple finance roles and was working as a chief accounting officer in Texas. "I was contacted by a recruiter," Smiley says. "I was not looking at all for a role."

The recruiter reached out on behalf of Hormel Foods, and Smiley was intrigued by the job opening because she liked the company's values.

"The second thing that happened is the fact that the CEO of the company came to Houston, where I was," Smiley says. "He came there to encourage me to be interested in interviewing with the company."

That personal overture captured her attention. She recalls Hormel CEO Jim Snee saying, "I am going to sit down with you and look you in the eye, because there is going to need to be a level of trust. And I wanted to make sure that I did that."

Smiley learned from the recruiter that the Houston trip was Snee's idea. "It was something he wanted to do," Smiley says. "The fact that the CEO wanted to do that with me, a person of color, in my mind spoke volumes."

Smiley moved to Minnesota to become Hormel's group vice president of corporate strategy in April 2021. She was promoted to executive vice president and CFO later in the year.

She notes that Hormel Foods doesn't simply talk about the importance of diversity, but it backs up its rhetoric with action. "The leadership is clear about being intentional about filling [open positions] with underrepresented minorities," Smiley says. "We are unapologetic about wanting to do that, because that is the only way you are really going to change the face of the leadership and the face of the company."

Smiley and Snee regularly work in the company's headquarters in Austin, Minnesota, and they illustrate that it's all right to be in the office daily after corporate America has jumped on a hybrid bandwagon.

Hormel rolled out a program last fall called "Ways of Working" when it moved to a hybrid work environment. That plan included "Work From Anywhere Fridays," giving people the opportunity to travel on a Thursday night for a long weekend.

"If you need additional flexibility, you work it out with your manager," says Janet Hogan, Hormel's senior vice president of human resources. "Flexibility needs are personal. We are not all the same, so we wanted people to get the flexibility they need while at the same time being able to progress in their career."

Hogan says some Hormel employees took advantage of flexible schedules before the pandemic. But as company leaders were making plans to bring people back into the office last fall, she says they informed the 1,500 or so headquarters employees that flexibility was open to everybody.

Hormel didn't set any uniform rules on when employees were expected to be in the office. "We wanted to make sure they understood that they could still continue to have flexibility if their children were sent home from school and they needed to be home with them while [the children] learned remotely," Hogan says.

"There are positions that do require people to be in the office more than three or four days a week," she says. "There are other positions where people can work from home four days a week. We allow the manager to make that decision."

People with the same job descriptions may make different choices about where they want to do their work. "I work best when I'm here in the office," Smiley says. "So I haven't used the flex Fridays as much as others may have used it."

But she doesn't expect her work team to follow her lead on Fridays. "Even if I'm here [in the office] on a Friday, I know they have that ability to work from home," Smiley says. "I don't have in-person meetings with them because I don't want them to feel the pressure that I am here, so they ought to be here."

Snee, Hormel's president, CEO, and chairman, "never went remote," according to Wendy Watkins, senior vice president and chief communications officer. She adds that some other members of the senior management team didn't shift to remote work in their homes either, because it was simpler to work in their offices. Hormel has its own campus, leaders could easily be socially distanced, and most of them live within 10 minutes of the office.

Snee had another reason to keep working at Hormel's headquarters, which is across the street from the company's flagship plant. "He wanted to make sure that as our production professionals went into the plant each day, they at least saw his car in the parking lot," Watkins says.