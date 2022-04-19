Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 02:41:55 pm EDT
53.67 USD   +1.23%
02:24pHORMEL FOODS : Yes, There's An Entire Festival Dedicated To SPAM
PU
02:24pHORMEL FOODS : Will Women Win in Hybrid Workplaces?
PU
04/15HORMEL FOODS : How We're Helping – Tornado in Taopi
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : Yes, There's An Entire Festival Dedicated To SPAM

04/19/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The now popular meat in a can was first introduced in 1937 by the Hormel company and became globally popular during World War II (via Time). Although considered a "mystery meat" by many, the pink rectangular meat consists of just six ingredients - pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate (per Spam's website).

This combination of ingredients doesn't sound all that appetizing, but eating the tinned meat was a matter of survival in Hawaii, Korea, and Japan during the Second World War. In Hawaii, food historian Rachel Laudan tells Eater, "they couldn't intern all the Japanese," so, in order to restrict their activities, the United States shut down the largely Japanese-American-operated deep-sea fishing businesses.

Fish was the main source of protein for Hawaiians, so Spam served as a replacement in these desperate times. Out of the struggle came dishes that are now staples in Hawaiian cuisine, like Spam musubi, fried rice, and loco moco, all of which are celebrated at the yearly SPAM JAM festival.

In Hawaii, there has been an absence of in-person events since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020 (via Travel Weekly). SPAM JAM's return this year serves as a symbol of hope, although they are changing the format for the 2022 installment out of an abundance of caution.

SPAM JAM returns to Waikiki this year after a two year hiatus

In previous years, the celebration of the canned meat was a one-day block party on Waikiki, but per a press release shared with Mashed, this year it's a nine-day celebration (April 22-May 1) that largely takes place in restaurants, with dine-in and takeout options.

"Every kid here grows up eating Spam," SPAM JAM marketing director Toby Tamaye told Travel Weekly, adding "When you go to restaurants though, you hardly find Spam on the menus unless it's a breakfast place. So we want to challenge the chefs to create some really unique Spam dishes." In addition to Spam tastings at about 20 Waikiki restaurants, there will be opportunities for attendees to snag some SPAM swag at nearby shopping centers.

The commemoration of Spam's popularity in Hawaii is a tasty experience for all, and it's also for a good cause. The Hawaii Food Bank receives a portion of the proceeds from the festival, and since its first one, 18 years ago, they have collected more than 10,000 pounds of SPAM to be donated to local residents. From what we can tell from their website, SPAM JAM is not a ticketed event, you would just need to make arrangements to get to Waikiki, and there are discounts available on airfare and hotels listen on the website.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
02:24pHORMEL FOODS : Yes, There's An Entire Festival Dedicated To SPAM
PU
02:24pHORMEL FOODS : Will Women Win in Hybrid Workplaces?
PU
04/15HORMEL FOODS : How We're Helping – Tornado in Taopi
PU
04/11HORMEL FOODS : Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Bacon
PU
04/08Hy-Vee and Hormel team up again for Hams for the Holidays
AQ
04/08HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/07THE SECOND ANNUAL COSMO SNACK AWARDS : Portable Edition
PU
04/07HORMEL FOODS : The Absolute Best Canned Chili, Ranked
PU
04/07HORMEL FOODS : We Tasted 9 Store-Bought Guacamoles & This Is The Best
PU
04/06Hormel Foods Pizza Expert Talks Toppings Trends
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 321 M - -
Net income 2022 1 067 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 28 896 M 28 896 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 53,02 $
Average target price 46,10 $
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.47%28 896
TYSON FOODS, INC.9.09%34 463
JBS S.A.1.66%18 518
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.95%17 343
WH GROUP LIMITED7.16%8 572
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-2.91%6 688