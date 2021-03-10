Hormel Foods : Health Labs Recognizes National Nutrition Month

For many, it's a great reminder to review ways to eat healthy and improve nutrition. For others, getting proper nutrition is more complicated than a one-size-fits-all approach. Many common nutritional issues require nutritionally modified diets. Hormel Health Labs aims to help those challenged by these nutritional issues with products and resources that help improve their diets and quality of life.

As many as 15 million Americans are challenged by swallowing difficulties, otherwise known as dysphagia. Those with dysphagia require pureed foods of a certain consistency, and that can be a challenge to those who desire the flavor and nutrition of home-cooked meals. Hormel Health Labs offers nutritional product solutions and recipes that help those with dysphagia maintain a healthy diet, while also offering resources for healthcare professionals to help them make sure they're preparing pureed foods safely and effectively for those who need them.

Malnutrition is another common dietetic issue that often accompanies other health challenges like cancer, strokes and dysphagia. Up to half of the hospitalized elderly population suffers from malnutrition. Those struggling with malnutrition need foods that are packed with nutrients, protein and calories to help prevent involuntary weight loss. Hormel Health Labs has several brands and product lines that combat malnutrition with needed fats, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals and other components of a healthy diet.

Dysphagia and malnutrition are just a couple of the common conditions for which Hormel Health Labs offers foods and resources. Others include cancer treatment and recovery, diabetes and sodium-restricted diets.

Looking to help yourself or a loved one through a nutritional health challenge? Visit www.HormelHealthLabs.com to learn more about the solutions and resources Hormel Health Labs offers.