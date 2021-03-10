Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : Health Labs Recognizes National Nutrition Month

03/10/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For many, it's a great reminder to review ways to eat healthy and improve nutrition. For others, getting proper nutrition is more complicated than a one-size-fits-all approach. Many common nutritional issues require nutritionally modified diets. Hormel Health Labs aims to help those challenged by these nutritional issues with products and resources that help improve their diets and quality of life.

As many as 15 million Americans are challenged by swallowing difficulties, otherwise known as dysphagia. Those with dysphagia require pureed foods of a certain consistency, and that can be a challenge to those who desire the flavor and nutrition of home-cooked meals. Hormel Health Labs offers nutritional product solutions and recipes that help those with dysphagia maintain a healthy diet, while also offering resources for healthcare professionals to help them make sure they're preparing pureed foods safely and effectively for those who need them.

Malnutrition is another common dietetic issue that often accompanies other health challenges like cancer, strokes and dysphagia. Up to half of the hospitalized elderly population suffers from malnutrition. Those struggling with malnutrition need foods that are packed with nutrients, protein and calories to help prevent involuntary weight loss. Hormel Health Labs has several brands and product lines that combat malnutrition with needed fats, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals and other components of a healthy diet.

Dysphagia and malnutrition are just a couple of the common conditions for which Hormel Health Labs offers foods and resources. Others include cancer treatment and recovery, diabetes and sodium-restricted diets.

Looking to help yourself or a loved one through a nutritional health challenge? Visit www.HormelHealthLabs.com to learn more about the solutions and resources Hormel Health Labs offers.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
05:58pHORMEL FOODS  : Health Labs Recognizes National Nutrition Month
PU
02:30pMARKET CHATTER : Sysco Reportedly Sues Tyson, JBS, Hormel over Alleged Pork Pric..
MT
08:35aHORMEL FOODS  : Justin's Celebrates ‘National Snack Day' With LTO Snack Ki..
PU
03/09Conagra in Talks to Sell Hebrew National to JBS -- Update
DJ
03/05HORMEL FOODS  : Sponsors Report Published By The Female Lead
PU
03/05HORMEL FOODS  : Ørsted Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements with Target and..
PU
03/04HORMEL FOODS  : Peanut Butter Lovers Go Nuts on March 1
PU
03/04HORMEL FOODS  : Sadler's Smokehouse Donates more than $285,000 of Pulled Pork to..
PU
03/02HORMEL FOODS  : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/01HORMEL FOODS  : Sadler's Smokehouse Donates more than $285,000 of Pulled Pork to..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 051 M - -
Net income 2021 947 M - -
Net cash 2021 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 25 706 M 25 706 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 20 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,15 $
Last Close Price 47,59 $
Spread / Highest target 0,86%
Spread / Average Target -7,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.10%25 706
TYSON FOODS, INC.14.35%26 403
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-12.91%22 201
WH GROUP LIMITED13.69%13 579
JBS S.A.16.86%12 484
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.-5.79%6 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ