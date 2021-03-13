Hormel Foods : Rochelle Foods Benefits Restaurants, Charity with Inspired Meals Program

Rochelle Foods will purchase $10,000 worth of meals from Rochelle restaurants hit hard by the pandemic to distribute the meals to the Rochelle Rescue Mission and Hope of Ogle County.

Rochelle Foods will get these meals from five local restaurants including El Senor De Los Tacos, Butterly Family Restaurant and Sunrise Family Restaurant.

The purpose of this program is to make a difference in the lives of local Ogle County residents who are struggling with hunger and helping to keep local restaurant staff working during this unprecedented and challenging time.

'We were very pleased to be able to help both local businesses, you know the small restaurants in our community, and the charitable organizations that operate here,' Rochelle Foods Human Resource Manager Scott Morrison said.