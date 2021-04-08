Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : SKIPPY Brand launches ‘Smoothly Satisfying' national TV campaign

04/08/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aiming for a captive family audience with an addictive series of snackable content that viewers will want to 'eat with their eyes', the overarching message of the latest TV campaign is that SKIPPY® Peanut Butter is 'Smoothly Satisfying' and 'unlike any other'. Visuals include a series of toppings on toast and waffles to show off the smooth and creamy texture of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter, while maximising taste appeal. The latest campaign was again created by BBDO agency, with PHD Manchester as media agency.

Broadcasting begins on 5 April 2021 on channels including ITV and Channel 4 and will be supported by 360 activation across social, digital advertising, plus PR and influencer campaigns.

Frances Sheehan, SKIPPY® Brand Manager UK, commented: 'Following an incredibly successful year for SKIPPY®Peanut Butter in the UK, we will continue to invest heavily in marketing in 2021 to drive further brand awareness and trial.

'Currently, there are a lot of brands out there targeting the health-conscious Gen Z's and Millennials. Peanut Butter is a naturally nutritious category and we don't want families to miss out. We want to champion our 'Smoothly Satisfying' peanut butter as super delicious and fun for all the family whether it's for breakfast, snacks or for their baking needs.'

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter (340g jar) comes in Smooth and Crunchy varieties, which are currently available in major supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Ocado, Costco and the International section of Tesco's.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
03:08pHORMEL FOODS  : SKIPPY Brand launches ‘Smoothly Satisfying' national TV ca..
PU
02:32pHORMEL FOODS  : 7 Things to Do if You're Too Burnt Out to Cook Tonight
PU
04/07HORMEL FOODS  : Hall of Femme 2021
PU
04/07INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Hormel Foods Eased Back with Share..
MT
04/04HORMEL FOODS  : The 57 Best Travel Gift Ideas, According to Frequent Travelers
PU
04/01HORMEL FOODS  : 13 Funniest April Fools' Day Jokes From Favorite Food Companies
PU
04/01HORMEL FOODS  : ‘Every Little Bit of Laughter Helps'; April Fools Pranks G..
PU
03/31HORMEL FOODS  : and Safeway Donation Commemorates One-Year Anniversary of Oaklan..
PU
03/31Kimberly-Clark to Boost Prices as Commodity Costs Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/31HORMEL FOODS  : and Publix Super Markets, Inc. Donate Thousands of HORMEL CURE 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 051 M - -
Net income 2021 947 M - -
Net cash 2021 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 25 673 M 25 673 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 20 100
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,15 $
Last Close Price 47,53 $
Spread / Highest target 0,99%
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.97%25 673
TYSON FOODS, INC.17.50%27 618
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.02%21 125
JBS S.A.31.78%14 036
WH GROUP LIMITED7.85%13 028
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.1.19%7 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ