Hormel Foods : SKIPPY Brand launches ‘Smoothly Satisfying' national TV campaign

Aiming for a captive family audience with an addictive series of snackable content that viewers will want to 'eat with their eyes', the overarching message of the latest TV campaign is that SKIPPY® Peanut Butter is 'Smoothly Satisfying' and 'unlike any other'. Visuals include a series of toppings on toast and waffles to show off the smooth and creamy texture of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter, while maximising taste appeal. The latest campaign was again created by BBDO agency, with PHD Manchester as media agency.

Broadcasting begins on 5 April 2021 on channels including ITV and Channel 4 and will be supported by 360 activation across social, digital advertising, plus PR and influencer campaigns.

Frances Sheehan, SKIPPY® Brand Manager UK, commented: 'Following an incredibly successful year for SKIPPY®Peanut Butter in the UK, we will continue to invest heavily in marketing in 2021 to drive further brand awareness and trial.

'Currently, there are a lot of brands out there targeting the health-conscious Gen Z's and Millennials. Peanut Butter is a naturally nutritious category and we don't want families to miss out. We want to champion our 'Smoothly Satisfying' peanut butter as super delicious and fun for all the family whether it's for breakfast, snacks or for their baking needs.'

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter (340g jar) comes in Smooth and Crunchy varieties, which are currently available in major supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Ocado, Costco and the International section of Tesco's.