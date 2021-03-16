Hormel Foods : The 10 Best Salsas You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and some salt. Those are the basic four ingredients in every salsa, but yet the salsa aisle is full of so many types! The choices are endless and it all comes down to how much brands stray from the four basics. We taste tested different store-bought varieties and chose are favorites whether you want something classic or something a little more complex.

Don't be afraid to mix up your typical red tomato salsa for some salsa verde.

For a heftier bite, this thick and chunky salsa will be your go-to.