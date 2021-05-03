Log in
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Hormel Foods : The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Offer Five Tasty Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

05/03/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the Cinco de Mayo holiday just around the corner, the makers of the HERDEZ® brand, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, today is reminding fans of the great taste and convenience of its delicious salsas and ready-to-eat guacamole products. With a leading portfolio of Mexican products that includes salsas, dips, guacamole, peppers and more, the company wants everyone-whether you're celebrating at home with family or in a small gathering with friends-to recognize that the HERDEZ® brand brings authentic Mexican flavors straight to your home in convenient, ready-to-eat options, perfect for any dining occasion.

'HERDEZ® products offer simple, quality ingredients that represent the heart and soul of Mexican cooking, and our foods play a huge role during Cinco de Mayo festivities here in the U.S.' comments Diana DeLoza, Director of Retail Marketing at MegaMex Foods. 'As the world is easing back into small gatherings, we wanted to give our fans a few new ways to enjoy our foods as a key ingredient in favorite seasonal menus.'

This Cinco de Mayo, try these tasty, new takes on traditional dishes that incorporates HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa and HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole:

  1. For a tasty way to start the day, Mexican Eggs Benedict gives the quintessential brunch favorite a delicious makeover with authentic ingredients that kick up the heat, such as chorizo and a delectable ancho chile hollandaise sauce.
  2. For backyard get togethers or family gatherings, Mexican Potato Skins and Guacamole Salsa Deviled Eggs give traditional dishes a quick, flavor upgrade.
  3. For a non-fuss, low key celebration, this Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Verde is simple and easy to prepare and can be enjoyed with a side of Guacamole Salsa Rice. Both add heat but don't require heavy lifting in the kitchen.
  4. Another easy option that makes any meal memorable is a no-cook, authentic style Shrimp Aguachile, which is even better when topped with HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole.
  5. Kids and the young at heart will love the savory flavor or Salsa Verde Chilaquiles, which incorporates the spicy heat of HERDEZ®Salsa Verde and transforms leftover tortilla chips or nachos into this popular and easy-to-make dish-perfect for Cinco de Mayo or even breakfast the next day!

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com, or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
