Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hormel Foods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hormel Foods : The Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Fire Up BBQ Season with Tasty Salsas and Encourage Fans to Discover Their Favorite Grilling Personality

06/08/2021 | 03:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The makers of theLA VICTORIA® brand, pioneer of jarred salsas, taco sauces and enchilada sauces, invite fans to enhance the fun tradition of summer grilling, including delicious foods like salsa that make backyard barbecues complete, along with the people and personalities that bring flavor to any gathering. Heading into summer, the brand says it's time to let your inner grill personalities shine and bring out your summer flavor. But no matter what persona surrounds the BBQ, everyone can get a chance to add their flare to this season's menu.

'We believe in the power of great food to upgrade any occasion, and summer barbecues are no different,' comments Diana De Loza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA® brand. 'Grilling makes for good times and wonderful memories, while allowing you to try new things and show your flavor in different ways. So, to kick off the summer season, we're spotlighting the unique personalities that bring flavor to any BBQ in hopes of helping our fans identify their true 'summer selves.''

To help find your summer grilling personality, the makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand offer the following grillers' guide. Fans can discover their summer grilling personality by taking the following quiz.

  • The Rebel-As feisty as LA VICTORIA® Mango Habanero Salsa, this individual always marches to the beat of their own (chicken or turkey) drumstick. Never wanting to cook the same meal twice, The Rebel always keeps it fresh, trying new techniques and ingredients at every opportunity. The Rebel is the ultimate BBQ outlaw.
  • The Scientist-The Scientist grills with a precision usually only found in a laboratory, aided with tools such as the finest timers and carefully calibrated temperature gauges. Marinades are timed for optimum flavor. The Scientist views every grilling opportunity, from hot dogs to spatchcocked chicken with LA VICTORIA® SUPREMA® Salsa as an experiment or time for discovery, but can guarantee perfect results.
  • The Backseat Griller-This individual's advice comes from a good place but maybe frustrates the main cook. Take their advice with a pinch of salt and ask them to pass the LA VICTORIA® Thick 'n Chunky Salsa Verde.
  • The Flipper-Flippers are fond of their tongs and like having something to do at all times. This constant obsession means guests will never likely see a blackened or burnt edge. Crispy golden skin is the Flipper's aim, LA VICTORIA® Thick 'n Chunky Red Salsa is their game, and they'll constantly prod, poke and turn to get there.

The makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand offer a complete assortment of flavorful salsas and sauces, chiles and peppers to help you shine at your next BBQ or for any meal. Find them in the salsa aisle of most major grocers west of the Mississippi, including Albertson's, Kroger, Ralph's, Safeway, Stater Brothers, Walmart and WinCo.

For more flavor inspiration or information, visit LA VICTORIA® brand products at www.lavictoria.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 19:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
03:51pHORMEL FOODS  : The Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Fire Up BBQ Season with Tas..
PU
02:04pHORMEL FOODS  : Donating 100,000 Meals to Hunger Partners During Tonight's Virtu..
PR
11:09aHORMEL FOODS  : Announces Closing of Acquisition Of PLANTERS Snacking Business
AQ
06/07Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears -- Update
DJ
06/07HORMEL FOODS  : Announces Closing of Acquisition Of PLANTERS® Snacking Business ..
AQ
06/07Commodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears
DJ
06/07HORMEL FOODS  : ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF PLANTERS® SNACKING BUSINESS ..
PU
06/07HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Re..
AQ
06/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Hormel Foods Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Se..
MT
06/03HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obliga..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 554 M - -
Net income 2021 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 26 659 M 26 659 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,44 $
Last Close Price 49,18 $
Spread / Highest target 1,67%
Spread / Average Target -7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION5.51%26 659
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.55%28 573
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-25.93%18 831
JBS S.A.25.74%14 693
WH GROUP LIMITED12.77%13 930
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.7.20%7 981