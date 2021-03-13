Hormel Foods : These 17 Grab-and-Go Keto Snacks Prove You Can Stick to Your Plan Anywhere

Fortunately, snack time doesn't have to be as labor-intensive.
If you find yourself hungry in between meals or stranded for hours at work, there's no excuse to reach for a sugary, high-carb snack from a vending machine. Stock up on these keto-friendly snacks instead that will leave you feeling satisfied without kicking you out of ketosis…
Wholly Guacamole Classic Minis
Snacking just got a whole lot better with the single-serving Wholly Guacamole Classic Minis ($5 for 6). Perfect for dipping carrots or topping off a salad or bowl.
