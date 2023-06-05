Advanced search
Hormel Foods to Participate in Investor Conferences and Announces Date of 2023 Investor Day

06/05/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
AUSTIN, Minn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced participation in the following investor conferences and its investor day event:

  • 2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. CT (2:35 p.m. ET). Representing Hormel Foods will be Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
  • 2023 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. CT (12:45 p.m. ET). Representing Hormel Foods will be PJ Connor, group vice president, Retail sales, and Leslie Lee, vice president, digital experience.
  • The Company will host an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. More information about this event will be made available later this summer.

A link to the live webcasts, replays and other information related to these events can be accessed on the company's investor website, http://investor.hormelfoods.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-and-announces-date-of-2023-investor-day-301842842.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


