Applications are now being accepted to join MR. PEANUT® and "shell-ebrate" with fans across the streets of America in the iconic NUTmobile

AUSTIN, Minn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever dreamed of traveling the country with MR. PEANUT® aboard his world-famous NUTmobile, listen up. The makers of the PLANTERS® brand have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to offer.

The PLANTERS® brand team is in search of three team members — affectionately known as Peanutters — to chauffeur MR. PEANUT® across America. They'll travel in the one-of-a-kind, 26-foot-long NUTmobile, bringing joy and plenty of nuts to fans of the brand at celebrations and festivals throughout the nation. Any fun, creative and carefree people in search of life's next nutty adventure are invited to apply.

"We are thrilled to be taking applications for our third official class of Peanutters," said Patrick Horbas, director of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand. "From being the grand marshals of parades to making appearances at community events and grand openings, our Peanutters are fun-loving ambassadors of the iconic PLANTERS® brand, bringing smiles and joy to millions of people they meet every year."

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2024 to June 2025. Responsibilities and highlights include:

Representing the PLANTERS ® brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, TV and digital publications. The Nutmobile is a rolling public relations firm on wheels that garners millions of media and social impressions each year.

brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, TV and digital publications. The Nutmobile is a rolling public relations firm on wheels that garners millions of media and social impressions each year. Entertaining fans across the country at local community events.

Engaging with consumers, ensuring everyone has a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTmobile and MR. PEANUT ® .

. Volunteering and giving back to local communities.

For those who would "go nuts" to be included in the newest class of Peanutters, see if you met the following criteria:

College graduate with a bachelor's degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut-related puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by April 14, 2024 .

For more information on how to submit your Peanutter application, visit BeAPeanutter.com and learn more about this "can-nut-miss" job opportunity!

About the Planters® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the Planters® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds, cheez curls, cheez balls, and so much more. No matter what you're craving — salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, cashews, mixed nuts — Planters® products have you covered. The Planters® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut® character, who is currently touring the streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the Planters® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile.com/request. For more information on all Planters® products, visit planters.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

