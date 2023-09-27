Despite ongoing high inflation and increased travel activity, customer demand for construction and home improvement products remained stable in the summer months. Higher customer footfall at stationary stores was countered by slightly lower average spends per customer. Consolidated sales grew by 1.1% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023/24 (June 1 to August 31, 2023). Notwithstanding the subdued start to the spring season, in the first half (H1) the HORNBACH Group generated sales of

3,441.3 million and thus almost matched the previous year's figure (2022/23: € 3,463.3 million). Sales at HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, the largest operating Subgroup, grew by 1.9% in Q2 and by 1.0% on a like-for-like basis net of currency items. Sales at the HORNBACH Baustoff Union Subgroup contracted by 9.4%, reflecting weak developments in Germany's construction industry.

The HORNBACH Group's operating earnings excluding non-operating earnings items (adjusted EBIT) decreased by 13.3% to

111.9 million in Q2 2023/24 (2022/23: € 129.1 million). At € 221.3 million, adjusted EBIT in H1 2023/24 thus fell 20.2% short of the previous year's figure (2022/23: € 277.4 million). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 6.4% in H1 2023/24 (2022/23: 8.0%). Earnings per share stood at € 7.83 and were thus 31.1% lower than in the previous year (2022/23: € 11.37).

To account for the significant deterioration in the economic outlook for Germany and the EU, with prolonged inflation, rising interest rates, and persistently weak consumer sentiment, the guidance for the 2023/24 financial year was adjusted on Sep- tember 15, 2023. For the 2023/24 financial year, net sales are now expected to match or fall slightly short of the previous year's level (previously: at around the previous year's level). Adjusted EBIT is expected to fall -10% to -25% short of the figure of € 290.1 million reported for the 2022/23 financial year (previously: -5% to -15%).

Macroeconomic and Sector-Specific Framework

The macroeconomic climate in the first half of our 2023/24 financial year (March 1 to August 31, 2023) was shaped by inflation rates which, despite beginning to fall, remained high. The annual inflation rate in the euro area (HICP) stood at 5.2% in August 2023 (March: 6.9%), while inflation in the EU 27 countries amounted to 5.9% (March 2023: 8.3%). In Germany, the inflation rate (CPI) amounted to 6.1% in August (March: 7.4%). In most European countries, wage and salary growth has fallen short of inflation, leading to reduced purchasing power among private households. Due to payments of the inflation compensation premium and the raising of the minimum wage in the previous year, Germany witnessed slight real-term pay growth of 0.1% in the second quarter of the calendar year.

According to Eurostat, gross domestic product in the European Union (EU 27) grew year-on-year by 1.2% in Q1 of the 2023 calendar year and matched the previous year's level in Q2 2023. In Germany, GDP showed slight growth of 0.1% in Q1, but fell by

0.6% in Q2 2023. Price-adjusted private consumer spending in Germany decreased year-on-year by 1.2% in Q2 2023 (Q1 2023: +0.2%).

Output in the construction industry in the EU 27 rose year-on-year by 0.4% in Q1 2023 and fell by 0.2% in Q2. In Germany, output contracted year-on-year by 2.0% in Q1 2023 and showed a further reduction of 0.9% in Q2 2023. Residential building permits in Germany fell by 27.2% in the first half of 2023. The increased cost of construction and increasingly poor financing terms are still viewed as the main factors driving the reduction in the number of construction projects.

According to Eurostat, retail sales (excluding motor vehicle retail; in real terms) adjusted for calendar-related factors in the EU 27 fell by 2.5% in Q1 2023. In Q2 2023, the retail sector reported a further contraction of 2.2%. Internet and mail order sales in the EU 27 fell by 6.1% in Q1 2023 and by 2.5% in Q2 2023. Sales in the German retail sector showed a real-term reduction of 4.5% in the first half of the 2023 calendar year.