Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBM   DE0006084403

HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG

(HBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021

07/26/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021 
26-Jul-2021 / 13:05 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee share program 2021 
Bornheim, July 26, 2021. The Board of Management of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, based in Bornheim/Pfalz, ISIN DE0006084403, 
today resolved to acquire up to 55,000 treasury stock shares pursuant to § 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation 
Act (AktG). The shares are to be acquired in preparation for the 
annual issue of shares to employees scheduled to take place at the end of 2021. The buyback thus meets the objective of 
an employee share scheme as defined in Article 5 (2) c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and 
Council dated April 14, 2014. 
The buyback of shares on the basis of this management board resolution will be executed in accordance with the safe 
harbor regulations set out in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council dated 
April 14, 2014 and with the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016. 
The buyback of shares will begin on August 9, 2021 and will run for a limited period expiring at the end of the 2021/22 
financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2022). The purchase price to be paid by the company per share 
(excluding acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall short of the stock market price by more than 10%. The stock market 
price referred to corresponds to the average of the closing prices in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 
the five trading days immediately preceding the respective acquisition. Moreover, the shares will not be acquired at a 
price in excess of that determined pursuant to Article 3 (2) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the 
Commission dated March 8, 2016. Buyback orders will only be submitted during continuous trading and not within auction 
phases. Orders in place at the beginning of an auction phase will not be amended during such phase. The maximum total 
purchase price for which shares are to be acquired by HORNBACH Baumarkt AG amounts to Euro 2,500,000.00. 
The buyback of shares will be executed in such a way as to protect the interests of the market and will be managed by a 
bank that determines the timing of the treasury stock purchases at its own discretion and without influence from the 
company. 
In respect of the volume of shares to be acquired per day, it will not be permitted to acquire more than 25% of the 
respective average daily trading volume in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The average daily trading 
volume of the respective trading segment is derived by reference to average daily trading volumes on the 20 trading 
days preceding the respective acquisition. 
Information on transactions related to the repurchase program shall be appropriately disclosed in accordance with Art. 
2 par. 2 and 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day following 
the day on which such transactions are executed. In addition, in accordance with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegate 
Regulation, the company will publish the announced transactions on its website www.hornbach-holding.de under Investor 
Relations/ Shares/Share Buyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years 
from the date of announcement. 
 
Contact: 
Axel Mueller 
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director 
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444 
axel.mueller@hornbach.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HORNBACH Baumarkt AG 
              Hornbachstraße 
              76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)6348 / 60 00 
Fax:          +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00 
E-mail:       info@hornbach.de 
Internet:     www.hornbach.de 
ISIN:         DE0006084403 
WKN:          608440 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221496 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221496 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221496&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG 0.00% 34.75 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA 0.37% 96.2 Delayed Quote.21.73%
All news about HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
07:06aDGAP-ADHOC : HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Board of Management resolves share buyback fo..
DJ
07/16HORNBACH BAUMARKT : offers uncomplicated emergency assistance to flood victims
PU
07/14HORNBACH BAUMARKT : Factbook as of May 31, 2021
PU
07/14HORNBACH BAUMARKT : Another giant for Romania
PU
07/13DGAP-AFR : HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
DJ
07/08HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02HORNBACH BAUMARKT : Charts Erich Harsch
PU
06/29HORNBACH BAUMARKT : Proxy and Instruction Form to the Voting Proxy appointed by ..
PU
06/29HORNBACH BAUMARKT : continues to grow in Sweden
PU
06/25HORNBACH Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 151 M 6 077 M 6 077 M
Net income 2022 122 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2022 1 460 M 1 723 M 1 723 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,07x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 1 105 M 1 300 M 1 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 23 085
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,75 €
Average target price 53,00 €
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erich Harsch Chief Executive Officer
Karin Dohm Chief Financial Officer
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schobert Head-Technology
Kay Strelow Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG-2.93%1 434
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.25.31%333 470
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.25.13%136 189
KINGFISHER PLC38.76%10 660
HOME PRODUCT CENTER0.00%6 043
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.5.10%5 873