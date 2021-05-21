DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027



21.05.2021 / 17:49

Personnel announcement: Board of Management

Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with

logistics director Ingo Leiner to February 2027

Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, May 21, 2021.

The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG has extended Ingo Leiner's appointment to the Board of Management for a further five-year period from February 28, 2022, i.e. for the period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2027.



Ingo Leiner has been responsible for logistics on the Board of Management of the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since March 2012. From the start of the 2020/21 financial year, he assumed additional responsibility for the construction and technical procurement divisions.



The 46 year-old has a long track record at Hornbach. He held various management positions in the company's procurement division from 1997 to 2004. He was subsequently Director of Corporate Development through to his first appointment to the Board of Management in 2012 and, from 2009, also held the role of Logistics Director.



