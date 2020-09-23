Log in
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/23/2020 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.09.2020 / 13:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2021
Address: http://www.hornbach-gruppe.com/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2021
Address: http://www.hornbach-gruppe.com/FinancialReports

23.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Internet: www.hornbach.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1135671  23.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG77.66%1 555
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.25.15%294 206
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.34.89%122 089
KINGFISHER PLC34.06%7 790
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-10.00%6 034
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-18.76%5 115
